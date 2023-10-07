Apple iPhone X: The Mid-Term Review. Ten Things To Love Or Hate – Forbes

Apple iPhone X. All-new.

I’ve been using the new Apple iPhone X since I first got my hands on it on October 23. I had some issues at first along with many positive responses, but it has been my only driver for seven weeks now.

Since supply of the expensive, king-of-the-hill, top-of-the-heap iPhone has now become much more readily accessible – and way faster than was initially thought – this seems like a good time to report on what I’ve found.

The Mid-Term is my occasional column, reviewing a product I’ve been testing consistently for a long time. It’s for a product which I’ve put through its paces for weeks or even months, so you can be sure the results are reliable, especially compared to some other reviews, written after just a day or so of use…

The lock screen of the iPhone X. Note the padlock icon which swings satisfyingly open when FaceID… [+] recognizes it’s you.

1 Face ID: Usage

Love

It’s so speedy, effective and reliable. I thought I’d regret losing the intimacy of Touch ID. I worried it wouldn’t work – as facial recognition on some other phones has been less than consistent – and that it wouldn’t feel as intimate or seamless. In fact, it’s more intimate. I realized this when I found myself raising an eyebrow, Roger Moore-style to try and catch it out. It worked perfectly but I suddenly thought, ‘Oh no, I just flirted with my iPhone. What’s next, asking Siri on a date?’ Some have said it’s not as fast as Touch ID but I haven’t found that.

And one of the very best features on the iPhone X is the way that Face ID keeps my notifications private until it recognizes that it’s me looking at the screen. That, and the way it dials down the ringtone volume when it sees I’m looking at it and so knows it has my attention, are brilliant details which make using the phone a wholly intimate experience.

Hate

It doesn’t recognize me if I’m brushing my teeth, say, because it needs to see my eyes, nose and mouth to be sure it’s me. And those occasional moments when the little padlock shakes its head no when it doesn’t quite see me right, though pretty rare, are always dispiriting. Thought: am I getting too emotionally involved with my cellphone?

Face ID on the new Apple iPhone X.

2 Face ID: Security and Apple Pay

Love

Touch ID for Apple Pay is a highly satisfying way to use a contactless card reader. But it does mean you have to hold your iPhone so that your thumb is right down at the base of the handset which isn’t always the easiest to balance. Face ID sorts this because you can hold the phone more comfortably as you double-press the side button.

Hate

Not much to dislike here. I thought I wouldn’t care for the fact that I have to double-press a button to activate Apple Pay. More work, I thought, though I grant you, this is an issue you can file under first world problems.

But it turns out that on many occasions I was pre-arming the system anyway. And I have plenty of friends who have never used Apple Pay because they press on the Touch ID sensor rather than resting a finger on it, causing Siri to activate and have given up on using it. For them, and many others, this will be a much better system.

Apple iPhone X in silver.

3 Design

Love

The shiny edge to the iPhone X in the shape of the polished stainless steel antenna band looks spiffy and the glass back, which I’d come to like on the iPhone 8, looks its best here thanks to a warmer silver color than on the smaller phone.

Hate

The most divisive part of the X’s design is that notch at the top of the display. At first, it’s true, it jarred, but after the first week, I honestly failed to notice it apart from when I was viewing a movie, say. As more and more apps are optimized for the iPhone X screen, this distraction is becoming increasingly unimportant.

Part of the new iPhone X interface: no Home Button means a whole new way of operating the iPhone.

4 The gesture interface

Love

The new interface is enjoyable and, now I have shifted over to it, seems more intuitive than what came before. I especially like the fact that swiping down from the top of the screen to reach the Notification Center is made easier by that notch at the top. And I now understand why that screen doesn’t have a search bar on it – where it would sit is where the padlock icon appears to show if the iPhone X is locked or unlocked.

Hate

But it wasn’t an instant shift. I got used to swiping up to unlock instantly, but swiping up to return to the home screen was harder. And even now I occasionally go to swipe up to reach the Control Center instead of swiping down from the right ear. And, by the way, I would still like a search bar on the Notification Center screen.

Apple iPhone X with its big-display-on-a-small-phone combination.

5 The size and shape

Love

A screen bigger than the iPhone 8 Plus in a gadget scarcely bigger than the iPhone 8 is a phenomenal achievement and is something I’m still cooing about. It’s a brilliant fit in the hand in the way that the Plus phones sometimes seemed a stretch, but there’s no screen compromise as a result. Brilliant.

Hate

The trade-off is that the display is longer and narrower than I’m used to, so that’s taken a while to get used to. I’m there now, but at first I worried that documents would be too small to easily read. They’re not, not least because the screen resolution is so high that text is sharper even when smaller. Which leads me to…

The bright, vivid screen on the iPhone X.

6 The OLED screen

Love

The colors! The brightness! The detail! This is a phenomenal screen, and the best OLED display I’ve come across, helped along by that Apple specialty True Tone and other technologies like Night Shift, which add to color fidelity beautifully.

Hate

But it’s still true that if you turn the phone so you’re looking at it off-axis, the colors on screen tend more towards blue. Here True Tone probably emphasizes the color change all the more. Other OLED screens do this, it’s a characteristic of the technology, and it’s not a deal-breaker but it’s still pretty noticeable.

iPhone X and the rear camera.

7 The camera

Love

The joys of Portrait Lighting are better realized here than on other iPhones and the pleasures of having dual rear cameras on a smaller-in-the-hand iPhone cannot be overstated. I think the camera is the best yet on an iPhone, but it’s true that the snapper on the iPhone 8 Plus is very nearly as good.

Hate

No, there’s not much to dislike about the camera. It’s fast, effective and works better than most cameras out there.

Those adorable Animoji.

8 Animoji

Love

I love everything about Animoji. The range of characters, the way the dog’s ears and the chicken’s wattles wobble as you tip your head. The way you can do the Roger Moore eyebrow twists I use for unlocking to much greater effect here, and the fact that you can share them with non-iPhone X users. Just for the bragging rights.

Hate

Well, one thing maybe. What’s the plural, Animoji or Animojis? I prefer without the S but, oh, it’s so difficult to know. Oh, and Apple, can we have even more characters to choose from, please?

Apple iPhone X on the Belkin Boost Up 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad.

9 Wireless charging

Love

It’s so convenient. If I’m continually answering the phone or changing the track I’m playing or checking something else out on the phone, I love not having to unplug the iPhone each time. And now I can listen to music on wired headphones while charging.

Hate

Maybe it’s me, but I’ve been caught out by placing the phone badly on the charging pad, only to find in the morning that it’s not charged at all. I’m more careful now and to be fair this is a problem with the pad more than Apple, I dare say. Of course, you can still charge the iPhone X the regular way through the Lightning socket.

Apple iPhone X in silver with rear cameras in vertical arrangement.

10 Battery life

Love

It gets me through the day, no problem. And if I’ve been topping up via my charging pad, I have plenty of peace of mind that I’m not going to run out of juice, too. Win-win.

Hate

But I wish the battery percentage indicator was on the display all the time, still. I’m sure plenty of people don’t miss it, but I do. Sure, I can swipe down to see whether I’m on 64% or 52% charge, because it’s not always that evident from the battery icon, but I just like to know. Still if that’s my biggest gripe with the new phone, and it is, maybe it’s evidence that the iPhone X is a heck of a phone.

Apple’s iPhone X – note the white bar on the bottom of the display. Swipe right or left to access… [+] other open apps without returning to the home screen in between.

Mid-term Verdict

I’ve reviewed a lot of smartphones over the last decade and this is the standout. It is a gorgeous, slick, powerful phone that works brilliantly and at speed. Over the weeks I’ve had with it, it has been unfailingly efficient and increasingly delightful, matching reliable performance with knockout features and, of course, a dazzling, show-stopping design. Is it the best phone I’ve ever used? Well, there are plenty of others that come close, like the Samsung Note8, for instance, but the iPhone X unquestionably puts Apple decisively ahead, leaving its rivals behind by a country mile.

More on Forbes

Apple TV App Adds Extra Features, Live Sports, Improved Siri Support And Goes Global

Week In Wearables: watchOS 4.2 Lands, Apple Pay Cash, GymKit, Fitbit Ionic Apps

watchOS 4.2 Improves Apple Watch With One Great Benefit: How To Install And Should You Upgrade?

Apple And (RED) Celebrate Record Year Of Giving And Reveal Limited-Edition App Bundles

Apple’s Holiday Ad Stars iPhone X, AirPods, Dancers, But It’s The Back Story That’ll Really Move You



source