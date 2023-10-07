AT&T to Bring 5G Connectivity to 2023 Ford Super Duty Models – AT&T Newsroom

AT&T and Ford are driving innovation with the addition of embedded 5G connectivity to the 2023 Ford Super Duty – the first pickup in the U.S. with this capability.

AT&T 5G can deliver faster navigation, mapping and music downloads while increasing the speed and reliability of Ford Power-Up software updates delivered on the go to keep making the truck better over time. This state-of-the-art technology connected to a powerful ecosystem of productivity-boosting software and services will help Super Duty owners use the truck as both a workhorse and office of the future while maximizing uptime as they deliver for their customers.

For passengers, the faster speeds and low latency from the AT&T 5G network, combined with an embedded Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® 5G Modem-RF System, means richer and more immersive in-vehicle experiences, like faster video and audio streaming and cloud gaming potential.

Ford Super Duty owners will be eligible for a free trial of the AT&T Connected Car data plan to take advantage of these entertainment experiences. At the end of the free trial, customers may choose to add their new truck to their existing AT&T account or purchase an unlimited prepaid data plan. AT&T Connected Car data plan customers also get exclusive access to Warner Bros. Discovery RIDE™ at no extra charge. That includes more than 1,000 hours of hit shows and movies on demand when connected to AT&T In-car Wi-Fi®.2

“AT&T is a leader not only in 5G, but also in connected cars,” said Joe Mosele, AT&T VP of Mobility, IoT & 5G. “We connect more vehicles than any other carrier, and we’re excited to add the iconic Ford Super Duty to the list by pioneering 5G for trucks. As we look to an ever-growing connected future, we’re keeping our eyes on the road ahead – one where the vehicle is the ultimate mobile device. ”

From the assembly line to the road, AT&T Business is accelerating transportation innovation

AT&T recently installed a private 5G network at Ford’s Dearborn Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to support production of the first all-electric version of the Ford F-150 Lighting. Our 5G connectivity can enable potential future capabilities at the facility, such as:

Laser-focused on the road ahead

Connectivity is the foundation to every business of every size, and we’re laser-focused on providing it. We believe 5G is the most transformative wireless technology yet, with huge potential to spark innovation. Whether it’s connecting vehicles, manufacturing plants or robots, we’re pushing the boundaries of connectivity forward in this new hyperconnected world.

For more information on AT&T 5G, click here.

1 AT&T 5G requires compatible plan. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

2 Available Wi-Fi hotspot requires separate AT&T subscription.

