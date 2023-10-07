Morgan Nick disappearance subject of new Hulu documentary – 4029tv

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.
A new documentary series on the disappearance of Morgan Nick from a ballpark in Alma, Arkansas, premieres on Hulu Thursday, Feb. 16.
The four-episode series from ABC News Studios is called “Still Missing Morgan” and is produced by Ridley Scott.
The documentary crews began interviewing Nick’s family in 2019, 24 years after her disappearance. This was also the year the Morgan Nick Foundation expanded to help even more families in Arkansas.
Colleen Nick started the Morgan Nick Foundation to educate children and teenagers about personal and online safety and to try and prevent child abductions. The foundation assists the attorney general, local law enforcement agencies and families in missing person cases involving children and adults.
The documentary series also includes the new revelations in the case that came in 2021. That’s when the FBI named Billy Jack Links as a person of interest in the case.
Links was convicted after an attempted child abduction that was reported to Van Buren police two months after Morgan Nick was abducted from an Alma ballpark on June 9, 1995.
