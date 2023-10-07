Sony Xperia 10 V design revealed by new leak – Notebookcheck.net

Little is known about Sony’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Xperia 10 V. A previous leak said it would be available in multiple colours. Popular leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, has now revealed the smartphone’s entire design via some renders showing its white colour variant. If last year’s release cycle is anything to go by, Sony might unveil the Xperia 10 V sometime in May 2023.
At the back, the Sony Xperia 10 V packs three camera sensors arranged vertically, something that has been standard across many Sony smartphones, even the high-end ones. In addition, an LED module sits on top of the camera housing. The right spine houses a volume rocker and power button plus a fingerprint sensor combo, while the left side hosts the SIM card tray.
The Sony Xperia 10 V has noticeable bezels on the top half of its screen for the selfie camera and a chin at the bottom. This isn’t surprising, as most Sony phones released recently have the same design. Furthermore, it is the only OEM that still includes a 3.5 mm audio jack despite manufacturing some of the best wireless audio products on the market. The now-dying connector populates the top half of the phone, and a USB-C port sits at the bottom.
A previous leak speculated that the Sony Xperia 10 V would increase its display size from 6.0 to 6.1 inches. OnLeaks confirms the information and adds the smartphone will measure 153.3 mm (6.03 in) x 68.4 mm (2.693 in) x 8.5 mm (0.333 in), making it slightly bulkier than its predecessor. The report doesn’t say much about the phone’s hardware, but the changes are supposedly minimal, with a slightly larger battery and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC being the only noteworthy upgrades.
Buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds on Amazon
TheTechOutlook
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Sony Xperia 10 V design revealed by new leak – Notebookcheck.net
Little is known about Sony’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Xperia 10 V. A previous leak said it would be available in multiple colours. Popular leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, has now revealed the smartphone’s entire design via some renders showing its white colour variant. If last year’s release cycle is anything to go by, Sony might unveil the Xperia 10 V sometime in May 2023.