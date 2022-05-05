News We sent bitcoin from Miami to a Ukrainian in Poland who withdrew it as cash, all in less than three minutes – CNBC Published 38 seconds ago on May 5, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra We sent bitcoin from Miami to a Ukrainian in Poland who withdrew it as cash, all in less than three minutes CNBCsource Related Topics: Don't Miss Where to Watch and Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Online – EpicStream Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ