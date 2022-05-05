HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season Two Trailer (TV News Roundup) – Variety

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for Season 2 of dark comedy series “The Flight Attendant.” The new season will premiere on Thursday, April 21.

The dark comedy series focuses once again on lead character Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco. Bowden is living a sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her free time when she is assigned overseas, leading her to accidentally witness a murder. Once again, Bowden is entangled in another sprawling network of international intrigue.

The series stars Cuoco, and Season 2 will bring back series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Denis Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Graace Marshall. The new season will also introduce Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria as well as new guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

“The Flight Attendant” is developed by show runner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The Max Original series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.



Also in today’s TV news:

Paramount Plus released the official trailer for “Star Trek: Brave New Worlds,” a new series in the “Star Trek” franchise. A spin-off of “Stark Trek: Discovery,” “Brave New Worlds” focuses on the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise during the years that Christopher Pike served as captain. Pike, who was played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original unaired pilot of the franchise, is portrayed in the series by Anson Mount, who first appeared in the role during the second season of “Discovery.” Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck portray Number One and Spock, Pike’s immediate second-in-commands, and Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun also star. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers co-showrun and executive produce with Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, Heather

Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. “Brave New Worlds” will premiere on May 5, and its first season will run for 10 episodes. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Season 3 of Netflix’s original fantasy series “The Witcher” began production on Monday. The new season will pick off where Season 2 left off, with Geralt (Henry Cavill) escorting the Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) to safety as beings all around the Continent compete to capture her. Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) leads the duo to the fortress of Aretuza, where the trio discovers they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. The series is developed by showrunner Lauren Schmidy Hissrich, who also serves as an executive producer. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Otrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko executive produce.

Hans Zimmer and Sir David Attenborough will join Jon Favreau’s event series “Prehistoric Planet,” Apple TV Plus has announced. The five-episode documentary series follows the little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life in the Cretaceuous period. The show will roll out one episode per day from Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27. “Prehistoric Planet” is executive produced by Favreau and Mike Gunton.

Global entertainment company Boat Rocker has hired Erik Pack as senior vice president of global sales and co-production. In his role, he will lead international sales strategy for the company and source new scripted content opportunities. He joins after having worked as a scripted sales & international co-production consultant for the company, and has previously worked in various distribution roles for Gaumont Television, Power Television, and Hallmark Entertainment. In addition, the company promoted Natalie Vinet to senior vice president of global distribution, after having served as vice president of global sales since 2017. In her new role, she will oversee scripted and unscripted content distribution and initiatives for the company, manage the distribution team and greenlight submissions and internal financial reporting. Prior to working at Boat Rocker, Vinet was head of distribution for Proper Rights and co-president of Buzz Taxi Distribution.

