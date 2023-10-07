How to watch the 'Reggie' documentary on Prime Video when it … – About Amazon

Baseball fans are in for a treat when Reggie, the documentary centered on baseball legend and activist Reggie Jackson, premieres March 24 exclusively on Prime Video.

The series will give a firsthand look into Jackson’s life and career, and has been described as the definitive account of the New York icon.

Interested in checking out Reggie for yourself? Here’s how to watch on Prime Video when it premieres March 24.

Reggie will be available to watch on Prime Video March 24.

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign up for a free trial.

Prime members can watch Reggie, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

Once you’re done watching Reggie, there are plenty of other great series and movies to enjoy, including Coach Prime, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, My Policeman, and Thirteen Lives. Prime Video also offers live sports, like Thursday Night Football.

You can browse the full selection in the app or on the web, so there’s always something new to explore and enjoy. And make sure to stream on March 24 to watch Reggie.

