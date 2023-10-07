Samsung OneUI 6 (Android 14) Update: Which Galaxy Device Will Get It First? – Gizchina.com

Google started releasing the Developer Preview of Android 14 earlier this year. Since then, the company has rolled out multiple updates for the Developer Preview. Finally, in April, they launched the first Beta release of Android 14. During the I/O 2023 event, Google released the second Public Beta version of Android 14. Samsung wasn’t included in that list, as we discussed why in another story. But in a few months, Samsung will roll out an Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 update to a number of devices. So, which Galaxy device will be the first to get the One UI 6.0 update?

Samsung fans know that the company’s latest Galaxy S flagship is usually the first to get the next big One UI upgrade. This year, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be the first to get One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14.



In addition to the Galaxy S23, Samsung will also release the One UI 6.0 beta program to other flagship devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. The beta program will give users a chance to try out the new software before it is released to the public. Eventually, some mid-range phones will also get the One UI 6.0 beta. But there are a few Galaxy phones and tablets that will not receive the Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 update. You can check the list here.

Samsung has not yet announced a specific release date for the Android 14 update for any of its devices. However, we can expect the update to start rolling out in early August 2023, since the One UI 5.0 beta also debuted in early August last year. The stable public version of Android 14 should start rolling out in the next two months. Of course, these are speculations as of now. So we will have to wait for confirmation from Samsung’s side as to when it will announce the OneUi 6.0 beta program.

