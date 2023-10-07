Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You might get a weapon skin or costume on December 30 – The Economic Times

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday expectedly held interest rates for the fourth straight monetary review meeting, drawing comfort from easing food prices after an ungainly spike through the peak monsoon months, and laid out plans to drain surplus systemic liquidity in line with Mint Road’s stated monetary policy intentions.
Sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) now make up half of all passenger vehicle sales in India, doubling their market share in five years. This shift in buyer preference towards bigger, feature-rich vehicles has come at the expense of once-popular small cars.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹4,966.8 crore through a wholly owned subsidiary to pick up a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the latter said on Friday.
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
ETPrime stories of the day
Maya, Mahesh, Tesla, and some soaring American dreams in Charlotte
Heart ailments in young Indians are on a tear. But fixing lifestyle remains an arduous task.
Marketing genius of Shah Rukh Khan: How the actor’s fandom made Pathaan, Jawan blockbusters
Pakistan backs Hamas attack on Israel
IDF launch operation ‘Iron Swords’
Indian contingent finishes with record 107 medals
Palestinians say at least 198 killed in…
ET Startup Awards: Panel Discussion
ETSA: IDFC CEO’s closing remark
Piyush Goyal on Startup funding hiccups
ETSA: Startup of the Year winner; OfBusiness
ETSA: Midas Touch winner; Jishnu Bhattacharjee
ETSA: Winner of Woman Ahead; Rashi Narang
POWERED BY
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash)
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
8%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
37%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD
27%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
38%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
50%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
45%
OFF
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Motion Sensor Control, Black)
50%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Top Prime Articles
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Story Listing
Private Companies
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You might get a weapon skin or costume on December 30 – The Economic Times
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday expectedly held interest rates for the fourth straight monetary review meeting, drawing comfort from easing food prices after an ungainly spike through the peak monsoon months, and laid out plans to drain surplus systemic liquidity in line with Mint Road’s stated monetary policy intentions.