Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You might get a weapon skin or costume on December 30 – The Economic Times

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday expectedly held interest rates for the fourth straight monetary review meeting, drawing comfort from easing food prices after an ungainly spike through the peak monsoon months, and laid out plans to drain surplus systemic liquidity in line with Mint Road’s stated monetary policy intentions.

Sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) now make up half of all passenger vehicle sales in India, doubling their market share in five years. This shift in buyer preference towards bigger, feature-rich vehicles has come at the expense of once-popular small cars.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹4,966.8 crore through a wholly owned subsidiary to pick up a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the latter said on Friday.

