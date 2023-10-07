Which Fire TV Devices Are Compatible With The Alexa Voice … – Screen Rant

Amazon’s new Alexa remote for its Fire TV devices is its most advanced yet and boasts nifty features. Here are the devices that work with it.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is Amazon's new remote control for Fire TV devices, but before rushing to order one, it is essential to know which devices are compatible. Amazon now offers three different remotes for its Fire TV devices with the new remote. The other two are the Alexa Voice Remote, that's compatible with most of its Fire TV streaming devices, and the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which works with its Fire TV smart TVs.

In addition to the remotes, users can control their Fire TV devices with an Alexa-enabled smart speaker or smart display, too. All a user has to do is say "Alexa" along with the command such as "Play Stranger Things," and the Echo Speaker or Echo Show in the room should play the show on the Fire TV device linked to the same account. Another option is to use the Fire TV app, which has a virtual remote.

The $34.99 Alexa Voice Remote Pro is Amazon's most advanced remote yet, and it boasts features not available on its other remotes. For starters, the buttons are backlit and will illuminate when picked up in a dimly-lit room. Another handy feature is that it has a remote finder feature. So rather than turning the house upside down looking for the remote, just say "Alexa, find my remote" to any device with Alexa or the Fire TV app, and the remote's built-in speaker will emit a sound that makes it easy to find.

Amazon has also added two shortcut buttons labeled "1" and "2" so users can assign their favorite apps or even Alexa command. There is also a dedicated headphone button that provides quick access to the device's Bluetooth menu, so users can easily pair or unpair a Bluetooth audio device. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro connects via Bluetooth but also has infrared, and it is powered by two AAA batteries.

Concerning compatibility, the remote works with all three generations of the Fire TV Cube, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick (3rd and 2nd gen), Fire TV Stick Lite, and the Fire TV (3rd gen, pendant design). Amazon also says it is compatible with its Fire TV Omni Series and Amazon Fire TV 4-series. Those who own Toshiba's Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in (4K UHD, 1080p, 4K UHD with Dolby Vision) can also pick up the remote. The remote also works with Insignia's Smart 4K UHD TV and Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p with Fire TV. Amazon has already begun taking pre-orders for the remote.

