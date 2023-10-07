Installing Windows 11 Just Became Much Easier with New ISO … – Petri.com

Prepare to be captivated as Brian Johnson, a skilled white-hat hacker, embarks on a daring mission to infiltrate privileged accounts.

Join us for this webinar to gain insights on how to initiate your PAM project and enhance your security posture.

Stephen talks to Mark Kashman, Sr. Product Mgr. @ Microsoft, about Microsoft Lists, Planner, & To Do: what they do and when to use which.

If you’ve been waiting to test out Window 11, now might be the time! After initially making the first preview version of Windows 11 available in July for users in the Windows Insider Program, Insiders now have access to Windows 11 ISOs.

Prior to the release of yesterday’s new Windows 11 build, Insider Preview build 22000.160, the only way you could test Windows 11 was to enroll an existing install of Windows 10 in the Insider Program on the Dev or Beta Channel, and then upgrade the device or virtual machine (VM) to Windows 11. So, in testing scenarios, that usually meant first installing Windows 10, and then downloading and doing an in-place upgrade to Windows 11 using Windows Update.

But that has all changed. Build 22000.132, which was released August 12th, is now available to download as an ISO file. ISO files can be used to install Windows 11 in a VM, or you can create a bootable USB drive to upgrade or install Windows 11 on a physical device.

To get your hands on the new Windows 11 ISO, head over to the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and sign in with a Microsoft Account that’s enrolled in the Insider program. When you get to the downloads page, head to software downloads for the Windows 10 Insider Preview. Confusing, I know. But you will get the option to select an edition of Windows 11 nevertheless, on either the Dev or Beta Channel.

Once you’re on build 22000.132, you can upgrade to build 22000.160 using Windows Update, regardless of which channel you are on. Upgrading to the latest build should be quick once you’re already on Windows 11. It’s just a small cumulative update.

Microsoft has made some changes to the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) in this build. Based on user feedback, it’s now possible to name your PC during the setup process. After setup, the Get Started app runs automatically, helping users quickly get running on a new device.

Build 22000.160 also comes with changes to the inbox Clock app. Microsoft has added support for Focus Sessions, a new feature in Windows 11 that allows users to block out time to complete important tasks. All you need to do is tell the app how much time you have, and Windows 11 will block distractions, like notifications and calls. There’s also integration with Spotify, as Microsoft says research shows background music can help you focus and reduce other distractions.

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

Our sponsor help us keep our knowledge base free.

Active Directory is an essential part of Windows Server. It allows IT pros to manage computer resources on the network. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Active Directory Users and Computers and the basics of working with it so you can manage Active Directory. Active Directory Users and Computers (ADUC) is built…

The “trust relationship between this workstation and the primary domain failed” error means that the computer cannot access a network because it is offline, or that it has lost its membership to the Active Directory (AD) domain. This guide will help you understand what’s happening behind the scenes when this error occurs, and we’ll go…

Whether you’re a PowerShell pro or just starting out, it’s useful to know how to check your PowerShell version. We’ll explain how to do that in this guide. How to check your PowerShell version Let’s quickly check the version of PowerShell installed on your device: For more details on the different ways to check the…

Download this eBook to dive deeper into the main factors that influence Microsoft Teams calling quality, how to use the native Microsoft Teams call quality tools and how you can augment them with simple-to-use and clear dashboards that give you quick access to the key metrics.

At Object First, we believe in a world where data is safe and secure, and straightforward to implement and manage, releasing you from the burden of complex data management. We launched Object First to provide the best immutable Backup solution designed explicitly for Veeam using Object-based storage.

We offer training courses for Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI! Our courses include hours of training, code snippets, downloadable apps, and more. We have both live and on-demand (self-paced) options!

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

source