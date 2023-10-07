Dogecoin Price Analysis: Is $DOGE Price Ready to Reclaim $0.08 Mark? – CoinGape

Published June 17, 2023

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Amidst the market sell-off on June 10th, the Dogecoin price printed a long-tail rejection candle in the daily chart. This rejection candle formed at the base support of the falling channel pattern indicating the presence of high demand pressure at lower levels. If the bullish momentum rises, this level could act as the start of a new recovery cycle and offer traders an opportunity to purchase this Dog-themed memecoin.

For over a week, the Dogecoin price has remained flattish, trading in a narrow range below $0.632. This sideways action could be the disorder created due to the overall downtrend, the surge in buying pressure developed by discounted prices.

By the press time, the DOGE price trades at $0.062 with an intraday loss of 0.03%. The neutral candle reflects the uncertainty continuing among traders, indicating this sideways action could extend longer.

However, a retest to the lower trendline of the channel pattern usually triggers a significant upswing back to the upper trendline. This potential reversal will offer long entry opportunity to traders with a potential target of $0.95

Amid the current consolidation phase, the Dogecoin price respects two technical levels which are $0.063 and the lower trendline of the channel pattern. Under the influence of the chart pattern, the coin price is likely to revert higher to reclaim lost ground. However, interested traders must wait for the breakout of $0.063 immediate resistance to obtain an entry opportunity. The potential recovery could face selling pressure at $0.075, followed by $0.083 and $0.095.

