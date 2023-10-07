T-Mobile expands participation in Affordable Connectivity Program … – Vermont Biz

Login

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up for FREE daily enews

Vermont Business Magazine To ensure financially challenged households stay connected to their world, T-Mobile — through Assurance Wireless, the Un-carrier’s Lifeline Assistance brand — expands its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to seven additional states bringing the total number where T-Mobile offers ACP to 48 states and the District of Columbia. With ACP, eligible households can get what they need to stay connected.

Now, qualified households in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming may be eligible for a $30 monthly discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) toward internet service on certain plans.

With that ACP benefit at Assurance Wireless, you can receive:

The ACP Helps More Americans

In many areas, consumers have little to no choice for broadband or access to high-speed internet at all. With ACP, more Americans will have the opportunity to experience the power of internet. Households may be eligible to receive the ACP benefit if they participate in programs like SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, or have an income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

T-Mobile Helps Bridge the Digital Divide

Taking part in ACP is just one way that T-Mobile demonstrates its commitment to bringing wireless access to everyone. Connect by T-Mobile, the Un-carrier’s lowest priced plan ever, came from the increased capacity and resources of T-Mobile and Sprint to help more people get and stay connected at just $15/month for unlimited talk and text, plus up to 2.5GB of high-speed data with 5G access included on capable devices and an annual upgrade of 500MB/year over the next four years — both at no extra cost. T-Mobile launched Connect by T-Mobile at the start of the pandemic and followed with Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion investment by T-Mobile to help close the Homework Gap, the Un-carrier offers free internet service and free mobile hotspots to under-connected households with eligible school-aged children, aiming to reach up to 10 million eligible households over five years.

How to Apply for ACP at Assurance Wireless

New households may check eligibility and enroll in the Assurance Wireless’ ACP benefit by visiting assurancewireless.com/affordable. During the application process, applicants’ eligibility to participate in the ACP will be done through the National Verifier.

For more information about the ACP at Assurance Wireless, visit assurancewireless.com/affordable.

For more information on Connect by T-Mobile, visit https://prepaid.t-mobile.com/prepaid-plans/connect.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a government program that reduces the customer’s broadband internet access service bill. One discount per eligible household and is non-transferable across households. Eligible consumers may obtain ACP service from any participating provider and may transfer their ACP benefit to another participating provider at any time. Visit affordableconnectivity.gov for more information on ACP. During congestion, heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) and customers choosing Assurance Wireless or similarly prioritized plans (e.g., T-Mobile Essentials, Metro by T-Mobile) may notice lower speeds than other customers due to data prioritization. Video streams in SD.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

February 08, 2023 BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile



VermontBiz

365 Dorset Street

South Burlington, Vermont 05403

Phone: 802.863.8038

Fax: 802.863.8069

Copyright © Vermont Business Magazine, 2014 –

source