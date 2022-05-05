Tata Motors Unveils Ace EV With Range Of 154 Km – carandbike

Exactly 17 years after the Ace commercial vehicle was launched in India, Tata Motors has decided to go a step further and introduce the all-electric version of the small commercial vehicle. Tata Motors’ very successful ‘Chota Haathi’ has been one of the bestsellers in the segment, commanding a 70 per cent market share and was already available in petrol, diesel, and CNG. Now with the addition of an all-electric version, Tata Motors has covered all bases. The company has not announced the price of the all-electric small commercial vehicle yet but given that the current range begins at ₹ 4 lakh and goes up to ₹ 5.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), we expect prices to be in the ₹ 6- 7 lakh quadrant.

Tata Ace EV is powered by a 21.3 kWh battery pack which punches out 36 bhp and there’s 130 Nm of peak torque.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an all-electric range of 154 km. It is powered by a 21.3 kWh battery pack which punches out 36 bhp and there’s 130 Nm of peak torque available from the word go. Tata Motors says that the Ace gets an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The cabin of the Tata Ace EV looks quite spacious.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tata Motors, said, “Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically advanced, clean, and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles.”

Tata Ace EV comes with an automatic gearbox.

Tata Motors also announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, Big Basket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV. This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata UniEVerse.

