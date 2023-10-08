Bend or break? Watch the Nothing Phone 2 face its first durability test – Digital Trends

One of the biggest smartphone launches of the year took place on Tuesday, and popular YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of JerryRigEverything — wasted no time in subjecting the new Nothing Phone 2 to one of his trademark durability tests.

Now, Nelson usually accompanies his torture-test videos with a dryly delivered though often amusing commentary, but on this occasion, he decided that, being the Nothing phone an’ all that, he’d say absolutely nothing and let the visuals do the talking instead.

For those unfamiliar with the YouTuber’s testing procedure, put simply, he performs the kind of unspeakable acts on new phones that no one should ever dream of carrying out themselves. Indeed, he does it so you don’t have to.

And while smartphones in the real world will almost certainly never face the kind of stress that Nelson puts them through (after all, who’s going to accidentally hold a naked flame to their phone’s screen for 30 seconds?), his enthusiastically delivered tests do give you a clear sense of just how durable a device is.

You can check out Nelson’s efforts with the Nothing Phone 2 in the video below:

As you can see, the Nothing Phone 2 holds up pretty well to Nelson’s various antics, which include scratching, scraping, burning, and, always the tense part of his videos, bending. Yes, some phones snap clean in two. The Nothing Phone 2 didn’t.

Perhaps the hardest part to watch is when Nelson drags the box cutter down the side of the Android phone’s aluminum frame, which, as you’d expect, cuts up pretty badly. On the plus side, a decent amount of scratching on the in-display fingerprint sensor (it also has face unlock) didn’t stop it from continuing to function as it should.

The bottom line is, the Nothing Phone 2 looks like a pretty solid piece of kit, earning it several thumbs-ups from Nelson throughout the video.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 2 are live now, while regular sales start on Monday, July 17.

Want to find out more about the new Nothing Phone 2? Digital Trends has you covered.

Nothing has been hyping up It’s next phone with executive interviews and social media drop-feeding recently. But merely weeks before the anticipated July launch and eventual brand arrival in the U.S. market, the leaking world has spoiled the design surprise.

Prolific leaker Steve H. (aka @OnLeaks ) teamed up with SmartPrix to drop high-resolution renders of the Nothing Phone 2 based on a “testing stage unit.” To sum up my first impression after seeing these renders, I’d say it’s underwhelming — especially for a brand that takes a lot of pride in its design chops.

Every time we hear new details about the Nothing Phone 2, it becomes that much more enticing. Now, a recent tweet thread from the official Nothing Twitter account just confirmed three new and exciting features.

In an attempt to create more eco-friendly devices that are made using sustainable practices, Nothing announced several key details regarding the Nothing Phone 2’s production — from things like its recyclable aluminum frame to the company’s partnership with ASI and IRMA (two companies devoted to helping push sustainable practices in the mobile industry). Owners of the Nothing Phone 2 will feel the company’s devotion to sustainable practices in its firmware updates.

The Nothing Phone 2 will hit store shelves later this year, and as the brand inches closer to the big day for its highly anticipated phone, it has started drip-feeding the hype around it. Most recently, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl announced on Twitter that the upcoming phone will draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Now, this isn’t the latest mobile silicon in Qualcomm’s arsenal, as phones armed with the newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — like the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 Ultra — are already out there. However, the jump to a Snapdragon 8 series would still be a huge upgrade, as the Nothing Phone 1 made its way to the market rocking the decidedly midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

