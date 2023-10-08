Here's Everything New on Netflix in April 2023 – TIME

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers—and plenty of new shows and movies to Netflix. In the first week of April alone, the reality show The Signing will connect young Latino artists from around the world with the likes of stars like Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and Yandel to compete for a contract. The comedy-drama Beef pits Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) against each other in a road rage incident that spirals into so much more. And the fantasy adventure film Chupa brings chupacabras to life, straight out of Latin American folklore. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2023—and what’s leaving.
Available April 1
Weathering
Available April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series
Available April 4
My Name Is Mo’Nique
The Signing
Available April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Available April 6
Beef
Available April 7
Chupa
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic
Available April 8
Hunger
Available April 10
CoComelon: Season 8
Available April 11
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
Available April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law: Season 2
Available April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
Florida Man
Obsession
Available April 14
Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die
Available April 15
Doctor Cha
Available April 16
The Nutty Boy Part 2
Available April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2
Available April 18
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
Available April 19
Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
Available April 20
The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
Available April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
One More Time
Rough Diamonds
Available April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
Available April 25
John Mulaney: Baby J
Available April 26
The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin’ Moms: Season 7
Available April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2: Part 2
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog: Season 3
Sweet Tooth: Season 2
Available April 28
AKA
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Available April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
Available April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
Available April 6
The Last Stand
Available April 7
Holy Spider
Available April 11
All American: Homecoming: Season 2
Available April 15
Time Trap
Available April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
Available April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
Available April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Available April 28
InuYasha: Season 6
Leaving April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 3
What Lies Below
Leaving April 7
Hush
Leaving April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
