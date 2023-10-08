Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 17, 2022: Grab weapons, costumes – The Economic Times

Companies making up the Nifty 50 are expected to report another quarter of robust aggregate profit growth in the three months to September, helped by moderating commodity prices, a lower base effect, and standout performances by select automotive and financial businesses.
Colgate-Palmolive chairman and CEO Noel Wallace believes his company got distracted by Patanjali and said the company that controls half the oral care segment in the country will rather focus on its scientific credentials “and technical superiority and not in ayurveda”. In an interaction with ET’s Sagar Malviya & Bodhisatva Ganguli, Wallace also outlined his strategy in a country where more than half the rural population do not brush daily and 80% of consumers in cities brush just once a day.
Officially, it’s not available in India. Yet, Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, the revolutionary new drugs for weight loss used by the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Hollywood stars, have become all the rage among the country’s swish set, too.
