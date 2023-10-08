3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi flick? They are usually mind-bending, intriguing, and exciting. They’re the types of movies you can talk about after watching, sharing theories and discussing the amazing special effects, cast, and clever storylines. Sometimes, sci-fi movies have a humorous edge and other times they dive deep into tech. With AI at the forefront of many sci-fi movies and shows nowadays, there’s a bit of art imitating life as well.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great sci-fi movies. If you’re looking for a good sci-fi movie to watch this September, check out these three diverse options on Prime Video, each with its own unique spin on the genre.

Imagine if you could bring someone back to life by transferring their consciousness to someone else’s body. This idea has been explored in many movies and TV shows, like the Netflix original series Altered Carbon. In Interface, it’s a near-future world where such a technology exists. A person’s mind and memories can be transferred to another, therefore effectively keeping them alive after death.

After two sisters lose their father and their mother ends up in a coma, they discover plans for a machine that can accomplish this, and travel through the multiverse trying to find it. The goal? To bring their mother back before she leaves them for good.

A new movie this month, A Million Miles Away is based on a true story. It stars Michael Pena as real-life NASA flight engineer Jose Hernandez, who went from humble beginnings in a small village in Mexico to flying more than 200 miles above Earth in the International Space Station.

A story about the drive and determination of one man and the overwhelming support of his family and teachers, the movie is as much an entertaining sci-fi film as it is a tribute and love letter to Hernandez, who is arguably the personification of the American Dream. The story is based on Hernandez’s book Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut.

A clever Japanese sci-fi comedy, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes offers a humorous twist for those who don’t want anything intense and emotional. The story centers around Kato (Kazunari Tosa), a café owner who discovers something special about his computer monitor: it shows what is going to happen two minutes into the future. His café’s TV, on the other hand, shows what happened two minutes prior. The two are apparently linked with a two-minute delay. Naturally, Kato has a genius idea: place the monitor in front of the TV and create a Droste effect where a picture appears within itself, displaying an infinite two-minute cycle. He’s effectively time traveling in the most unique, hilarious, and arguably pointless, way.

Because of the timing of this movie’s release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t get a fair shot in theaters. But for those who watched it, they praised Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes for its “infectious energy” and “low-budget spirit.” Bottom line: This sci-fi flick should be on your watch list when you want something high-tech, yet light and fun at the same time.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of movies from which to choose, and with the holiday season fast approaching, you might be looking to curl up with a good one after a long day of early holiday preparations and shopping. This month, it’s time to celebrate Halloween with some spooky movies and black comedies. We have two movies that fit the bill and are worth considering, and they probably haven’t been on your radar. There’s also a documentary on this list that will be sentimental for some, and eye-opening for others.

If you’re looking for ideas for what to watch this month and you have run out of newly released movies to check out, these three options are all relatively recent movies that come highly recommended.

Vengeance (2022)

VENGEANCE – Official Trailer – In Theaters July 29

Free is the best price, especially if you want to watch action movies. On Amazon Freevee, there are some truly great options to choose from, including Escape From New York, Nobody, and even F9: The Fast Saga. But don’t scroll down too far on Freevee’s home page, because that may lead to stinkers like Piranhaconda or even late-era Steven Seagal flicks.

For the benefit of your sanity, you should let us take the risk by searching for the best options on Freevee. For the month of October, these are the three underrated action movies that you should watch on Amazon Freevee.

Red Sparrow (2018)

The best comedies on Prime Video right now are all wonderful options when you’re in the mood for a movie. But there’s always room for a good TV comedy on the roster as well. With so many shows being delayed due to the writers strike, which has now thankfully ended, you might be looking for something to fill the hole while you wait for new content. Plenty of new shows have recently been released on Prime Video, plus there are old classics that are now streaming and worth checking out.

From one of the most successful sitcom spinoffs in history to a new spinoff that toes the line between comedy, drama, and gore to a funny absurdist comedy, here are three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in October.

Gen V

Gen V – Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video

