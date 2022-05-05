How to Get on 'Bullsh*t the Game Show' on Netflix – Distractify

May. 4 2022, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

It goes without saying that there are plenty of options on television for game show fans nowadays. And one of the latest and greatest game shows to capture the attention of viewers on Netflix has to be Bullsh*t the Game Show, a trivia competition with a bit of an interesting spin compared to other programs. Instead of just being awarded for answering questions correctly, players are also given points for convincing others that their false answer is correct.

Sounds fun, right? But how do you go about getting on Bullsh*t the Game Show? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Like many shows on television, the path to being on Bullsh*t the Game Show isn’t exactly the most straightforward. However, we can provide some context as to how it may be done given the fact that it is a Netflix-helmed show.

There are a few ways to go about becoming a Netflix star nowadays. Besides luck and circumstance, the platform actually offers a real opportunity for virtually anyone to take part in one of its reality series. By navigating over to netflixreality.com, users will be prompted to submit a one-minute clip of themselves showcasing their unique talents or attributes.

“Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series!” the website’s description reads.

Although Bullsh*t the Game Show isn’t listed as one of the available programs to audition for as of the time of this writing, the offerings do rotate based on necessity and as new shows are unveiled.

Another way that fans can try to audition for Bullsh*t the Game Show is by checking out casting listings on backstage.com. Many positions within Netflix’s ranks are featured on the website on a rotating basis, and positions on the game show could very well appear there as well. At the time of this writing, there aren’t any positions on that specific show listed on the website.

Also, per Deadline, the show is shot entirely in New Mexico, so potential competitors would likely have to travel there.

Ever since it was first announced, the Howie Mandel–hosted reality show has been touted as being entirely unscripted and real. Per The Cinemaholic, behind-the-scenes team members on the show allegedly don’t get in the way of contestants no matter how outlandish or wrong their answers may be.

The outlet also points out that when we account for the organic interactions between Howie and contestants, specifically the way that he allows players a few moments to think answers through after being given a question, it furthers the belief that it is unscripted.

To check out all of the hilarious mayhem that ensues on Bullsh*t the Game Show, head on over to Netflix where it’s streaming in its entirety.

