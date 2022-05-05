Would it be possible to fly a spaceship through a gas giant planet? – New Scientist

Sign up to read our regular email newsletters

Shutterstock/Rasica

Would it be possible to fly a spaceship through the centre of a gas giant planet?



Richard Glover London, UK

Although gas giant planets mostly consist of gas, at depth, the pressure means this gas behaves more like a liquid and, if you go deep enough, like a solid. In addition, rocky debris from other bodies that fell into a gas giant would accumulate at its core. So a point would be reached where the “gas” would be too dense to fly through. Also, the increasing pressure and temperature would destroy any spacecraft long before the planet’s centre was reached.



Damir Blazina Chester, UK

Nobody knows for sure what is deep inside a gas giant. Assuming that the ones in our solar system – Jupiter and Saturn – are typical examples, it wouldn’t be possible to fly through one due to the solid core, high temperature, high pressure and the difficulty in obtaining escape velocity.

It might be different for exoplanets known as hot Jupiters, which are gas giants orbiting close to their star. These appear to have very low density, much lower than Jupiter and Saturn. This suggests they have more gas and less liquid or solid material, so perhaps one of those would be a better candidate for a fly-through?



Herman D’Hondt Mascot, New South Wales, Australia

The gas giant Jupiter largely consists of hydrogen, with about 10 per cent helium, and the pressure at its core could be up to 100 million times that typically seen on Earth at sea level. It should be obvious that no spacecraft could survive this pressure.

Another challenge is the temperature, which might reach 20,000°C at the centre of Jupiter. Try surviving that!

There is also the possibility that Jupiter’s core is rocky, although at pressures of 100 million atmospheres, there isn’t much difference between rock and gas.



Mike Follows Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, UK

The short answer is no. The term “gas giant” is misleading. These planets aren’t gas clouds, they are planets cloaked in thick, opaque atmospheres that conceal what lies beneath. While they may not have a well-defined, solid surface like that of rocky (that is, terrestrial) planets such as Earth, you shouldn’t expect to be able to pass through them.

Depending on their density, even the atmospheres of planets and gas clouds could present a hazard to spaceships, which need to slow down to avoid burning up like meteors due to friction-generated heat.

When comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter in July 1994, it didn’t reach the solid core, let alone appear on the other side of the planet. Instead, one fragment released energy equivalent to 6 million megatons of the explosive TNT, and the comet resulted in a fireball with a temperature peaking at about 40,000°C and a plume that reached a height of more than 3000 kilometres. For a while, this was more visible than Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.



Electronic biker Cheadle, Staffordshire, UK

By the time a gas giant fly-through is attempted, our current spaceship designs will be well out of date. Use of the (by then) readily available warp drive will probably make the feat much easier.



To answer this question – or ask a new one – email lastword@newscientist.com.

Questions should be scientific enquiries about everyday phenomena, and both questions and answers should be concise. We reserve the right to edit items for clarity and style. Please include a postal address, daytime telephone number and email address.

New Scientist Ltd retains total editorial control over the published content and reserves all rights to reuse question and answer material that has been submitted by readers in any medium or in any format.

Terms and conditions apply.

Magazine issue 3385 , published 7 May 2022

Next article

Rocket Lab briefly caught a falling rocket with a helicopter

source