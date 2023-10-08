Binance has not sold either bitcoin or Binance Coin, CEO says – Reuters.com

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

June 13 (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has not sold either bitcoin or Binance Coin , its native token, the company's CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, Binance was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which listed 13 charges against the company, Zhao and the operator of its purportedly independent U.S. exchange.

The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase Global (COIN.O) have increased fears the crypto market's ordeal could be prolonged further after the sector was battered by a string of meltdowns including the bankruptcy of FTX, Binance's biggest competitor, last year.

Binance Coin has lost more than 20% in value since the SEC's action.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino laid out plans to grow the social media company's business during her first meeting on Thursday with X's banks, according to a person who heard the call, part of an effort to update bankers who lent $13 billion to finance Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source