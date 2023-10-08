Video Conferencing, Meetings, Calling – Microsoft

Microsoft Teams is now faster and simpler than ever.

Your modern workplace at home, in the office, and on the go

Now redesigned to be faster and simpler, Teams intelligently connects you with the people and information you need to more efficiently collaborate.

”In this new world, L’Oréal is focused on facilitating collaboration, communication, and co-creation among our employees, which is why we use Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.”

Etienne Bertin: Chief Information Officer, L’Oréal

“With Microsoft 365, we’re offering employees a great suite of tools and enabling more freedom and flexibility in terms of how and where they work.“

Zephanie Hardy: Senior Vice President of Employee Technology Experience, U.S. Bank

source