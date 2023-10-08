Coming Soon: PancakeSwap Plans v3 Upgrade in 2023 Roadmap – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap is looking to assert its dominance on BNB Chain and continue its multichain expansion in 2023. Check out the DEX's new Roadmap.

You didn’t really think PancakeSwap would back down from challenges to its dominant position on BNB Chain, did you? Faced with multiple new Decentralized Exchange (DEX) competitors, the chefs are cooking up a storm behind the scenes.

According to a newly updated Roadmap for 2023, PancakeSwap has ambitious plans beginning in the first quarter of the year, including a v3 Swap & Liquidity Upgrade, Smart Router Upgrade, Market Maker Integration, and continuing Multichain Expansion.

👀 We are also looking for ecosystem partners for v3. If you're interested, please reach out to our BD team on Telegram https://t.co/jM8snvXHrw

Other items on the evolving menu include:

Check out our recent story on BSC News to see how the 2023 Roadmap builds on achievements from 2022.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

AiMalls is at the forefront of a revolution in e-commerce, thanks to its powerful combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), E-Commerce, and Blockchain.

In the dynamic realm of e-commerce, where the digital landscape continuously evolves, a paradigm shift is underway—one that harnesses the combined power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), E-Commerce, and Blockchain technology. At the forefront of this transformation stands AiMalls, a pioneering platform that seamlessly merges these three pillars to redefine the online shopping experience. As AiMalls achieves remarkable milestones, each one echoing its commitment to innovation and excellence, it becomes clear that this convergence is more than the sum of its parts.

In a world where technology shapes every facet of our lives, the synergy of AI, E-Commerce, and Blockchain emerges as a catalyst for change. AiMalls encapsulates this convergence, harnessing the capabilities of AI to tailor the online shopping experience, the efficiency of E-Commerce to enable seamless transactions, and the transparency of Blockchain to foster trust and security.

At the core of AiMalls lies the transformative potential of AI. By analyzing user behavior, preferences, and interactions, AI algorithms empower AiMalls to deliver personalized product recommendations, turning browsing sessions into curated journeys. This infusion of intelligence ensures that users encounter products that resonate with their unique tastes, transcending traditional E-Commerce boundaries.

E-Commerce, a cornerstone of modern trade, fuels AiMalls' operational prowess. The platform's commitment to E-Commerce excellence is reflected in strategic partnerships with couriers and payment gateways, ensuring swift, reliable, and hassle-free transactions. AiMalls redefines convenience and choice, empowering users to explore a myriad of products and make purchases with the tap of a finger.

In an age where data integrity and security are paramount, Blockchain provides the bedrock upon which AiMalls stands. The immutable nature of Blockchain ensures transparency in transactions, from payment to order fulfillment. Additionally, AiMalls leverages Blockchain technology to issue its native tokens, offering users the opportunity to engage with the platform's ecosystem on a deeper level.

In the dynamic landscape of e-commerce, where consumer preferences and technology evolve rapidly, AiMalls is emerging as a trailblazer, harnessing the power of AI to redefine the online shopping experience. The journey of AiMalls is punctuated with achievements that underscore its commitment to reshaping the e-commerce industry and providing users with an unparalleled shopping journey.

AiMalls has taken a significant step towards establishing trust and legitimacy by successfully completing its SEC registration. This achievement is a testament to AiMalls' dedication to adhering to regulatory standards and creating a secure environment for its users. With this milestone, AiMalls not only enhances its credibility but also signals its commitment to transparency and accountability.

In the realm of crypto, security is paramount. AiMalls takes this responsibility seriously, as evidenced by its successful audit by Certik, a renowned blockchain security firm. This audit reinforces AiMalls' commitment to safeguarding the interests of its investors, ensuring a secure environment where users can confidently interact with the platform. AiMalls is Certik Audited, KYCed, and Bug Bounty is active. AiMalls also belong to the TOP 10 Pre-launch projects in crypto space.

The heart of AiMalls' transformative potential lies in its app, where cutting-edge technology converges to create an intuitive and personalized shopping experience. As the app development reaches a remarkable 40% completion milestone, it promises to provide users with a platform that understands their preferences, curating a shopping journey tailored to their tastes. The advanced AI algorithms integrated into the app are poised to revolutionize the way users discover and engage with products.

In its pursuit of providing a seamless shopping experience, AiMalls has forged strategic partnerships with leading couriers and payment gateways. These collaborations aim to streamline the payment and delivery processes, ensuring that users receive their purchases reliably and efficiently. By leveraging partnerships, AiMalls strengthens its commitment to user satisfaction and operational excellence.

AiMalls is gearing up for its much-anticipated token launch in October 2023, an event that marks a significant step in its journey. The project's token, a cornerstone of its ecosystem, has garnered approvals from esteemed launchpads. These launchpad partnerships not only amplify AiMalls' market presence but also lay the foundation for its token's adoption and value appreciation.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, AiMalls ensures its token's accessibility by securing listings on prominent exchanges like Gate, OKX, and Bitmart. These listings open up avenues for investors to trade AiMalls' tokens, contributing to liquidity and broadening the project's reach. The negotiation with these exchanges for a potential listing is a testament to AiMalls' commitment to providing investors with various avenues to engage with its ecosystem.

The growth of any project is closely tied to its community, and AiMalls recognizes the importance of fostering engagement. Collaborations with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) within the crypto and e-commerce domains are amplifying AiMalls' presence and impact. These influencers serve as catalysts for awareness, education, and engagement, driving the growth of a vibrant AiMalls community.

As AiMalls celebrates these milestones, it also envisions a future where online shopping is transformed into an intuitive, personalized, and engaging experience. With AI as its driving force, AiMalls is poised to shape the way people shop, bridging the gap between consumer desires and innovative technology.

AiMalls' achievements signify more than mere milestones; they represent a journey of innovation, dedication, and transformation. The project's commitment to regulatory compliance, technological advancement, strategic partnerships, and community engagement positions it as a transformative force in the e-commerce and crypto domains. As AiMalls continues on its path of evolution, the world watches as it redefines the art of online shopping, inviting users to experience the future today.

🤖AI-Powered Personalization – Advance AI algorithms to provide personalize product recommendations.

✅Blockchain-Powered Security – Blockchain technology to ensure secure and transparent transactions.

📷Live-Selling – Real-time Engagement, Interactive Shopping, Immediate Purchases, Authenticity.

🤖AI-Driven Customer Support – AI-powered chatbots, Instant Assistance.

💎Token Utility – Access Premium Features, Rewards and Incentives, Discounte, Rewards.

🛒Abandoned Carts Solution – User-Friendly and Secure Checkout Process, Implements Reminders and Incentives to encourage buyers to complete their purchases.

🙏Affiliate Marketing Program – Earn commissions by promoting products, Dropshipping.

🔥Burning Mechanism – 5% of the revenue from Advertising will be used to buy back AIT tokens from Exchanges and it will be burned.

For more information about AiMalls and its journey, please visit https://aimalls.app. Public Sale is on-going with a huge bonus and great opportunity to build generational wealth with AiMalls.

Media Contact:

Fred Bruno

Ceo/Founder

support@aimalls.app

