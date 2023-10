'Willow' Release Schedule: When Does the Finale Hit Disney Plus? – CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Everything you need to know about the release dates and times for Lucasfilm’s ’80s-style fantasy series, which reaches its end on Disney Plus this week.

Ellie Bamber’s character has a grand destiny in Willow. The 8th and finale episode is on Disney Plus.

Willow brought an old-school fantasy adventure to Disney Plus with the finale now available on the streaming service. The series follows on from the events of the 1988 movie, with lead actor Warwick Davis (best known for his many Star Wars roles) returning as the titular character.

“Whether you’re a fan of the ’80s movie or not, the new Willow is a slick and entertaining blend of swordplay and wordplay that conjures up some of the old magic,” CNET’s Rich Knightwell writes in his review.

The show kicked off Nov. 30, with the 8th and final episode coming Jan. 11.

Here’s the full release schedule for Willow on Disney Plus, and we’ll adjust if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally drop at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

Lucasfilm released trailers during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in May and D23 in September.

The series picks up a few decades after the events of the 1988 movie and references them regularly, but most of the characters are new — similar to the approach Star Wars took with The Force Awakens. It does a solid job of weaving in exposition, so you won’t feel lost if you don’t have the bandwidth for the movie.

You could always check out the movie if you’re hankering to see more of this world. It’s available on Disney Plus.

