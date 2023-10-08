'Rescue' Animals With PETA, Now on Roblox – PETA

For Immediate Release:

April 14, 2023

Contact:

Moira Colley 202-483-7382

Norfolk, Va. – PETA Kids is venturing into the metaverse with the launch of a new experience on Roblox, created in partnership with digital agency Dubit and the roleplaying game Seaboard City. Budding animal activists can tour the group’s Treehouse Headquarters and explore the city while rescuing animals, who then share fun, age-appropriate facts about themselves, such as that rats giggle when tickled, chickens are closely related to the T. rex, and elephants’ trunks have over 40,000 muscles.

The animals encourage players to call them “he,” “she,” or “they” rather than “it”; choose cruelty-free products; avoid circuses that force animals to perform; eat beans instead of beings; and treat others of every species as they would want to be treated themselves.

“Young players can level up their compassion by interacting on Roblox with friendly virtual animals, each of whom teaches fun facts and important lessons about treating everyone with kindness,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg. “PETA Kids’ exciting new collaboration encourages children’s natural empathy for other species and reminds them that animals are someone, not something.”

The PETA Kids game update will be available for six weeks and can be found in the Roblox experience Seaboard City.

PETA Kids—whose motto reads, “Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETAKids.com or follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.

