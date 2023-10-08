Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak shows triple camera setup – GSMArena.com

Login

Michail 26 July 2021

While distinctly different from most other smartphones on the market, Microsoft’s Surface Duo did not really capture the consumer interest that Microsoft hoped it would. Despite its underwhelming sales performance, Surface Duo might be getting a successor as evident by a YouTube video that gives out some details regarding Microsoft’s alleged second gen phone. This is the first time we’re hearing anything about a Surface Duo 2 so take this info with a few grains of salt.



Microsoft Surface Duo 2 (source)

Surface Duo 2 brings some design similar to the original model with its two separate displays held together by a 360-rotating hinge. The big visual change comes around the back where we see a triple camera setup. There’s also a black-colored model this time around which appears to have a matte finish.



Microsoft Surface Duo 2 (source)

The power button appears to house a fingerprint scanner. Rumors suggest the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and will also support NFC this time around. The device is expected to launch later this fall around September/October.

Get out of town you lunatic! The only "interesting" part of this phone is why Microsoft priced it so high in the first place! If they want to (excuse the pun) crack the market then they need a better design and much better quality materials…

Wrong, it's a very interesting phone. There was a lot of anticipation around the first release. They just dropped the ball in a few areas, spec wise it underperformed competition. After a couple iterations, this phone can be a very persuasive…

Pls. Microsoft, add dual sim and high refresh display.

