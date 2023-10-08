ETH Price Prediction: Ethereum Price Plunged 6% Today; Is More Correction Underway? – CoinGape

Published April 19, 2023

Ethereum Price Prediction: Under the influence of a support trendline, the Ethereum price has led an aggressive rally for nearly a month. The coin price rebounded from the dynamic trendline several indicate traders are accumulating at bullish pullbacks reflecting a key trait of an established recovery. Here’s how this pattern may influence the near future price of the Ethereum coin.

Source- Tradingview

The Ethereum price recovery recently peaked around the $2135 mark and reverted lower for an occasional pullback. Such correction usually benefits a long-term rally by absorbing the excess selling pressure and recuperating buyers.

However, today the crypto market witnessed a sudden sell-off and significant liquidations in several cryptocurrencies. As a result, the Ethereum price showed a 6% intraday loss and plugged into the current price of the $1981 mark.

However, the falling may face strong demand pressure near $1950, due to aligned support of the ascending support trendline and 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level. This high area of interest(AOI) could offer significant footing to buyers and encourage the resumption of bullish recovery.

If the buyers managed to sustain above the trendline, the coin price may rise 10% to hit the $2166 ceiling.

While overall sentiment for Ethereum is still bullish a breakdown below the support trendline could trigger a considerable correction.

MACD: A potential bearish crossover between the MACD(blue) and the signal(orange) line will project a sell alert and accelerate the selling pressure in the market.

Bollinger Band: A coin price resonating between the upper and midline of the Bollinger band indicator indicates the buyer still has an upper hand.

