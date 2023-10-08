NASA's new project: building houses on the Moon by 2040 – Marca

Editions:

The space agency explains that they could be inhabited not only by astronauts but also by civilians

It may sound utopian but NASA has been working on a new mission to build the first houses on the Moon by the year 2040. The most shocking thing is that they have commented that these houses could not only be inhabited or used by astronauts, but also by civilians.

The key for this project to be carried out is that the space agency manages to transfer a 3D printer to the satellite. NASA scientists told The New York Times that they want to start building a specific lunar concrete with rock chips, mineral fragments and dust.

What the space organization is looking for is to be able to have the first space subdivision in about 17 years. This idea is also wanted on Mars.

In the aforementioned U.S. media, some experts in the field point out that it is a bit utopian to think that these expectations can be met and even more so in these time frames.

Although others point out that it is an idea that can be achieved if NASA continues to work on it.

To achieve this goal, the space agency needs to partner with universities and private companies. The partners will have to overcome lunar dust that is highly abrasive and toxic.

Some alliances are already underway, such as the one with the U.S. construction technology company, ICON, which is based in Austin, Texas, and would have already received an initial investment from NASA in 2020 and $60 million in 2022 to create a space construction system.

What is most striking about this project is its speed and the efficiency/cost ratio considering possible solutions to the U.S. housing crisis.

