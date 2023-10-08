Space Station Science Highlights: Week of April 24, 2023 – NASA

Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don’t find what you are looking for, give feedback.

4 min read

Crew members aboard the International Space Station conducted scientific investigations during the week of April 24 that included examining the effect of impurities on protein crystal growth, deploying student satellite projects, and demonstrating radiation-sensing technologies.

Here are details on some of the microgravity investigations currently taking place aboard the orbiting lab:

Advanced Nano Step, an investigation from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), monitors and records how specific impurities affect the development and quality of protein crystals. The NanoStep test equipment allows researchers to directly observe the growth interface of protein crystals in space for the first time, which allows them to measure specific growth parameters and crystal surface structure. The crystals will return to Earth for in-depth analysis. Results could simplify efforts to exclude some impurities before launch. This capability could support additional research on and production of materials and drugs in space and be useful for certain crystallization trials on Earth. During the week, crew members installed cartridges for investigation operations.

Crew members used the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer to deploy six different student satellite projects during the week. Interacting directly with a satellite generates excitement about the exploration and use of space, and participants gain tangible knowledge about space, satellites, and related concepts.

Understanding and overcoming the human risks from space radiation is one of the major challenges facing future space exploration. RadMap Telescope, an investigation sponsored by the ISS National Lab, demonstrates compact radiation-sensing technologies for applications in autonomous and crewed spacecraft. Results could provide detailed knowledge about the effectiveness of radiation shielding material combinations, crucial for the design of new spacecraft, habitats, surface vehicles, and spacesuits for future deep space missions. The underlying technology has potential applications in settings on Earth that require precise radiation characterization, such as the medical field. Crew members installed and activated the instrument during the week.

John Love, ISS Research Planning Integration Scientist

Expedition 69

Station Benefits for Humanity

ISS National Laboratory

Latest News from Space Station Research

Station Science 101: Physical Science

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source