Bitcoin price live today – Why Bitcoin price is falling by 1.13% today? Bitcoin price analysis | ETMarkets – Economic Times

By

M cap

The total market value of a cryptocurrency’s circulating supply. It is analogous to the free-float capitalization in the stock market.

Market Cap = Current Price x Circulating Supply

Circulating Supply

The amount of coins that are circulating in the market and are in public hands. It is analogous to the flowing shares in the stock market.

It includes coins that have been already created, minus any coins that have been burned.

M.Cap Rank

This is the ranking of a coin based on MCap or Market capitalization. Higher the market capitalization of a company, higher the rank it is assigned.

Max Supply

The maximum amount of coins that will ever exist in the lifetime of the cryptocurrency. It is analogous to the fully diluted shares in the stock market.

All values are in (₹) INR unless mentioned otherwise

Choose from Currency

All values in %

Choose from Currency

All values are in (₹) INR unless mentioned otherwise

What is Bitcoin price today?

Bitcoin is down by -5.11%. Bitcoin price as on was Rs 29,92,905.

Is Bitcoin real money?

Though it’s a digital currency that has no physical existence, it is publicly traded around the world and has intrinsic value. Many companies and even brick-and-mortar stores accept payment in Bitcoin and hence, it holds real monetary value.

How does Bitcoin work?

Bitcoin operates on a blockchain based decentralized ledger which is controlled by several nodes and servers operated by users around the world. New Bitcoins are created through a process called mining which involves the use of specialized computers used to solve mathematical puzzles and approving transactions in the network.

Is Bitcoin legal in India?

Yes, Bitcoin trading is completely legal in India. That means, people can buy or sell Bitcoins through crypto exchanges providing their services in the country. Though there aren’t any regulations prescribed by the Indian government or any such regulatory body so far, Bitcoin trading is allowed in India.

Where can I buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is publicly traded through crypto exchanges around the world. In India, the coin can be bought or sold through popular crypto exchanges such as CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber and UnoCoin.

Where are Bitcoins kept?

Bitcoin owners get a private key associated with their coin which can be used to establish their ownership. This private key can either be stored in digital wallets available for storing such information or can be noted down and stored physically in a locker or wallet.

Founder, Yunometa

CEO and Co-Founder, Vauld

CEO and Co-Founder, Defy

Founder & CEO, 5ire

Founder & CEO, SportZchain

Editor, TOI

Provide valid query here

Provide valid Name

Provide valid Email ID

Provide valid Mobile Number

Your query has been submitted.

Got more Queries ?

Created by an individual or a group of individuals identified by the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto”, Bitcoin is the world’s first cryptocurrency. It was launched in 2009 and is based on the technology — blockchain. Bitcoin is essentially a digital currency that works on a decentralized peer-to-peer network. The network isn’t controlled by any central authority or banking institution and Bitcoin transactions are completely transparent. The number of Bitcoins that can ever exist is limited to 21 million. New Bitcoins are created through a process called ‘mining’ which involves the use of computing power to approve transactions in the Bitcoin network. The cryptocurrency can either be mined or purchased from a cryptocurrency exchange. Each Bitcoin can be further divided into 100,000,000 units or satoshis — which is the smallest unit of the coin — making it possible for users to acquire even a fraction of a Bitcoin. Based on the blockchain technology, Bitcoin uses a proof-of-work model to reward miners. Miners use special computers/equipment to discover new blocks where transactions are added and in return, the system rewards them with a fixed number of Bitcoins for their work. New blocks are added to the blockchain in a chronological order, making it impossible to reverse or alter a transaction. This ensures the immutability of the Bitcoin ledger. Since its launch, the number of Bitcoins rewarded to miners is halved every 210,000 blocks or approximately every four years. The success of Bitcoin and its open-source nature has inspired the creation of several other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, etc. As of 2021, there are around 6000 cryptocurrencies operating around the world. Despite initial scepticism about its applicability in the mainstream economy, eventually, with the rising number of users, Bitcoin has gained much acceptance and is being accepted for payments by major companies like Microsoft and Tesla. Bitcoin is traded in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, and its price keeps fluctuating from time to time. Starting with a price of $0.0008 in 2010, the price of a single Bitcoin even reached an all time high of $64,000 in April 2021 after Tesla announced that it had acquired $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and Coinbase — the largest crypto exchange in the U.S.– launched its IPO. Show More

Bitcoin price moved down by -5.11% in 24h. Bitcoin last traded price is Rs 29,92,905

Ethereum

₹ 2,23,883-3.33%

Tether

₹ 81.610.04%

Binance Coin

₹ 30,791-3.73%

USD Coin

₹ 81.610.06%

Solana

₹ 6,758-4.91%

Ripple

₹ 48.76-2.99%

Terra

₹ 6,552-3.77%

Cardano

₹ 64.63-5.51%

Avalanche

₹ 4,739-6.51%

Dogecoin

₹ 10.47-1.88%

Polkadot

₹ 1,175-4.82%

Shiba Inu

₹ 0.0016-3.54%

Polygon

₹ 85.93-5.36%

Tron

₹ 6.03-5.20%

Quick Links

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

source