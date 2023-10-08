As Google Turns 25, It Faces The Biggest Tech Antitrust Trial Of A … – Forbes

L ast Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai commemorated the company’s 25th birthday with a paean to the tech giant’s history: He wrote about Google’s unlikely successes (Gmail’s wild bet of offering every user a gigabyte of storage), name-checked its flops (the doomed Google Wave productivity software), and recounted its struggles through the years as it “faced hard questions about our future as a company.”

“In the 2000s, it was ‘how long can the web really last?’” Pichai wrote. “In the 2010s, people asked if we could adapt to the era of mobile computing, and whether search was ‘over?’ Each time, we’ve answered by coming back even stronger.”

Exactly one week after Pichai published his post, Google will face another hard question about its future—and whether growing the company into the monolith it is today meant breaking the law in the process. On Tuesday, Google is heading to court in a historic legal battle against the federal government, a generational antitrust case that could have reverberations across the tech industry. It’s one other Silicon Valley giants will be watching to see how the government might crack down on key issues like distribution deals or other growth tactics.

The showdown, U.S. et al v. Google, is the first competition trial of the modern internet era, the most notable tech antitrust case since Microsoft faced off with federal prosecutors more than 20 years ago. But back then, when the Windows maker was accused of using its market dominance in PCs to unfairly bolster its Internet Explorer browser, the world was only just getting online. Today, tech companies permeate every facet of everyday life, with smartwatches tracking our jogs, driverless cars roaming the streets and ChatGPT writing speeches for politicians.

“It’s going to be quite a battle,” said Donald Polden, antitrust law scholar and dean emeritus at the Santa Clara University School of Law. “Microsoft took antitrust monopolization cases to a certain level in the tech arena. This one is occurring in a much more contemporary and vibrant market. It’s the first big stake in the ground from the federal government.”

At the heart of the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2020 by the Department of Justice and a handful of states, are Google’s contracts with device makers, lucrative deals that make Google search the default option on phones. The cornerstone of those business dealings is a contract with Apple worth undisclosed billions, which makes Google the default search engine on the iOS software that powers iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

According to the DOJ’s original lawsuit, Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook met in 2018 to discuss how they could work together to drive revenue. After the meeting, an Apple employee wrote to a Google employee, “Our vision is that we work as if we are one company.” The DOJ alleged at the time that almost half of Google’s search traffic came from Apple devices. The agreement is so important that Google views losing it as a “Code Red” scenario, the lawsuit said.

In a pre-trial brief filed on Friday, the DOJ added, “Google’s default distribution agreements raise user switching costs and therefore maintain Google’s monopoly in general search services. They do so by fueling Google’s scale advantage and diminishing general search rivals’ ability to compete.”

Asked for comment, Google pointed to a blog post published Friday by legal chief Kent Walker. “We plan to demonstrate at trial that our Search distribution agreements reflect choices by browsers and device makers based on the quality of our services and the preferences of consumers,” he wrote. “Making it easier for people to get the products they want benefits consumers and is supported by American antitrust law.”

Google included step-by-step graphics for changing Safari’s default search engine, noting that it takes two clicks on desktop and four clicks on iPhones.

The trial comes at a period of existential uneasiness for the company. The rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caught Google flat-footed, sending the company scrambling to reorganize its teams and speed up product development, despite Google’s pioneering work in the field. Google says it will argue that rivals like OpenAI and Amazon are fierce competitors, while the federal government will likely argue that Google’s monopoly power gives it an unfair advantage in owning emergent technologies like AI.

Google weathered those criticisms for years and remained massively successful. The company processes around 90% of all online searches in the US. That vast market share is the foundation of Google’s juggernaut advertising business, which generates the majority of the company’s $280 billion in annual sales, and has vaulted it to a $1.7 trillion market cap.

And this case is the first volley. Earlier this year, the DOJ hit Google with a separate antitrust lawsuit, this time focused on the company’s digital advertising operation and online auction process. Meanwhile, the company faces ongoing scrutiny in Europe, where it has already been fined billions over what regulators called “abusive” ad practices and Android contracts.

The trial, which is slated to last 10 weeks, will have its share of tech starpower. Expected to testify are Pichai and a slew of executives from Google’s other partners and rivals, including Apple, Microsoft and smaller upstarts. The matter at hand will be to determine if Google is liable for breaking antitrust law; if that’s the case, another trial will be held to decide remedies, which could include paying damages or restructuring the company.

While the case is a landmark legal battle, it’s less expansive than it originally was—a major victory for Google leading up to the trial. In August, Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the trial in the District of Columbia, significantly narrowed the scope of the case because, with some arguments, the government had not “demonstrated the requisite anticompetitive effect” to show Google violated the law. He threw out key elements of the complaint, including arguments about whether or not Google designed its search pages to elbow out third-party services like Yelp or Tripadvisor.

As proceedings get underway, Google’s rivals are watching closely. “There are probably other companies waiting in the wings wondering, ‘If the government puts handcuffs on Google, is there a strategic opportunity for us?” Polden said.

Indeed, Richard Socher, CEO of You.com, an AI-based search engine, said he hopes the government reins in Google. He emphasized the power of default settings and the importance of the Apple deal to Google. His company’s product isn’t on the list of search engines that users can pick to set as defaults on Apple’s Safari browser (let alone the pre-set option). Holding Google liable could help make room for more competitors, he said. “The main thing here is distribution,” he told Forbes. “Consumers would realize, wow, this is actually a choice.”

Over the last few years, big tech companies have become a favorite target of antitrust regulators and lawmakers. Facebook parent Meta has long been scrutinized for its acquisitions of competitors like Instagram and WhatsApp, and the FTC tried and failed to bar Meta from acquiring the VR startup Within. Congress has called out Amazon’s private-label business, which sells Amazon brands of clothing, food and consumer goods like batteries and diapers.

Google has never seen the antitrust spotlight like it will in the coming weeks. In 2013, the Federal Trade Commission wrapped up a two-year investigation into Google after allegations of biased search results. In the end, the agency didn’t take any enforcement action. Last week, Google settled with a phalanx of states over an antitrust suit regarding its app marketplace and the 30% tax it levies on software makers. The case had been set to go to trial next month.

That Google hasn’t yet faced serious consequences as a result of such investigations has only made the company stronger, consumer advocacy groups say. “The reason why the company operates this way is because they are fundamentally unaccountable, especially when it comes to their bottom line,” Sasha Haworth, director of the Tech Oversight Project, said at a press conference last week. “We have a real opportunity to remake the internet and create more choices for people everywhere.”

