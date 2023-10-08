Every Marvel Studios Release Coming To Disney+ In 2023 – What's On Disney Plus

With Phase 4 now behind us and as we head into Phase 5 in 2023, there are plenty of new shows, specials and films to look forward to from Marvel Studios in the year ahead. With multiple new Disney+ Original series and films like “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3” and “Secret Invasion”.

Here’s a look at some of the Marvel Studios projects coming to Disney+ in 2023:

Note: This list is subject to change.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom

No official Disney+ release date has yet been confirmed, but expect this box office hit to arrive on Disney+ in early 2023.



Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Coming to cinemas on February 17th 2023, and it will come to Disney+ later in the year.



“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. Season 2 of “What If…?” will release exclusively on Disney+ and the first season is available to stream now.

The second season of the fan-favourite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by Executive Producer Bryan Andrews and written by Executive Producer AC Bradley.

The second season of “What If?” is coming to Disney+ in early 2023.

“Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

“Secret Invasion” is coming to Disney+ in early 2023.



Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are back for this cosmic adventure. It’s currently unclear what this new film will be about, but we do know that the film will star Will Poulter (“Midsommar”) as Adam Warlock. And it will also see Chukwudi Iwuji (“Peacemaker”) will be playing the High Evolutionary.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is coming to cinemas on May 5th 2023, and it will be coming to Disney+ later in the year



This is a spin-off series that follows the events of the Disney+ Original series “Hawkeye”, Maya Lopez’s ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. This series will see Alaqua Cox return as the deaf Native American superhero who can perfectly copy her opponents in battle. Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be returning for this series, along with Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Also starring in this new series will be Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!”).

“Echo” is coming to Disney+ in the summer of 2023

Following the successful first season of “Loki”, the second season will see Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Rafael Casal return. We don’t know what the second season is about yet, but with this series introducing the concept of the Multiverse, which is the major theme of phases 4, 5 and 6, this is probably going to be one of the most important series to watch on Disney+.

The second season of “Loki” is coming to Disney+ in the summer of 2023.

This brand new film brings together Captain Marvel with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in “WandaVision”. We don’t know too much about this film yet, but the post-credit scene at the end of “Ms Marvel” teased Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel swapping places.

“The Marvels” is coming to cinemas on July 28th 2023, and will be coming to Disney+ later in the year

The series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The character was introduced to the MCU in the latest film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

“Ironheart” is coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

This new animated series from Marvel Studios explores new stories in the iconic 90s timeline of the original series. Written by Executive Producer Beau DeMayo. In the meantime, you can catch up on the entire animated series on Disney+ now.

“X-Men ’97 is coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

In this follow-up series to “WandaVision”, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her fan-favourite role of Westview’s resident Darkhold reader, Agatha. Currently, very little is known about this series, but we do know that it will also star Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) will be starring in the new Disney+ series. Also returning for “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” is Emma Caufield, who will be reprising her WandaVision role as Sarah Proctor.

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” is coming to Disney+ during Winter 2023/2024

And there could easily be some other unannounced content heading to Disney+ in 2023, such as new episodes of “Marvel Studios Legends” and “Assembled” documentaries, plus much more.

