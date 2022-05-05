New iPhone 14 Series Leaks Appear, May Support Satellite Connectivity – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

iPhone 14 series could feature satellite connectivity where it will help users connect in rural areas without proper connection and emergency conditions. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a report said that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will use the satellite connectivity feature to connect to satellite networks in rural areas. With the satellite connectivity option on iPhone 14, one will be able to connect to satellite networks.

The feature on iPhone 14 will be available with the “Emergency message via Contacts” option.

One can share a short message when there is no cellular service available.

In other news, iPhone 14 models are leaked to not have the speculated under display Touch ID sensors. iPhone 14 lineup was expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor in 2022 alongside the Face ID unlocking feature.

So, there will be a total of four models under the new series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and no iPhone 14 mini. The iPhone 14 Pro models have been leaked to support 120Hz displays along with 6GB RAM. iPhone 14 series will feature four models this year, but without the ‘mini’ version.

We will see a new inclusion in the series, but it’s tipped to be iPhone 14 Max, which probably will be a toned-down iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 models are also said to come in eSIM-only and nano-SIM options with eSIM-only service in India with Airtel, Jio and Vi offering eSIM support. The rumor mill earlier suggested not iPhone 15 series in 2023, but only this year we could see iPhone 14 modes without any SIM card slot

But as per the development, Apple will offer both options: physical nano-SIM or eSIM-only variant. In India, three of the major carriers, Airtel, Jio and Vi offer eSIM service.

Coming to chips, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the same Apple A15 Bionic chip which currently powers the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 3, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new Apple A16 Bionic chip.

Earlier iPhone 14 Pro models have been tipped to feature punch-hole displays along with 8GB RAM. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have been tipped to use LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels. MacRumors reported the iPhone 14 Pro variants will pack in a 48MP main camera and 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 14 Pro models this year will have a triple rear camera setup featuring a larger 48MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide and a telephoto lens, as leaked in the new report.

The standard iPhone 14 models of 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch version will still have a notch and their displays will be supplied by BOE, and not expected to support 120Hz refresh rates.

AppleLeaksPro leaked out the full prices of iPhone 14 models. Starting with the base model, iPhone 14 price will start at the same price tag of iPhone 13 at $799 (around Rs 61,000). Apple will phase out mini variants starting this year, so iPhone 13 mini is being replaced with a more expensive iPhone 14 Max. The new iPhone 14 Max price is tipped to start at $899 (around Rs 68,500).

Coming to the top model, iPhone 14 Pro Max price will start at $1,199 (around Rs 91,400).

