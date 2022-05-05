Tesla Global Aftersales Strategy Report 2022: In-depth Quantitative Analysis of Tesla's Service Infrastructural Preparedness vis-a-vis its Burgeoning Vehicle Fleet – PR Newswire

Searching for your content…

May 04, 2022, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The "Growth Opportunities in Tesla’s Global Aftersales Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of Tesla’s service infrastructural preparedness vis-a-vis its burgeoning vehicle fleet.



Drawing upon historical trends reported in company financial statements, the study briefly outlines the analyst’s perspective on Tesla services’ anticipated gross margin trajectory in the short-to-medium term.



The study discusses key constituents of Tesla’s services and other revenues segment, including (but not limited to) its expanding mobile service network, telematics-backed usage-based insurance product, and over-the-air update capabilities. The evolution of Tesla’s collision repair infrastructure is also analysed to help readers gain an understanding of what the future might have in store.



Additional revenue streams such as B2C service marketing contracts, B2B service subscriptions for independent aftermarket repairers, accessories portfolio, and battery end-of-life management are also discussed.

Having delivered close to a million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) globally in model year 2021, Tesla is clearly leading the worldwide shift towards electric mobility. The company’s vertically integrated sales format that eliminates third-party intermediaries in the downstream automotive value chain has received a lot of press coverage.

However, not much has been written about Tesla’s aftersales strategy, barring a few articles highlighting aspects that are by-products of the company’s convention-defying approach to vehicle delivery.



The analyst has performed an extensive analysis of this relatively less-spoken-about aspect of Tesla’s automotive business and attempts to build a signpost of things to come, for both Tesla and other pure-play BEV start-ups during what is widely acknowledged as the decade of the xEV. This research identifies and thoroughly analyses the standout features of Tesla’s aftersales strategy, thereby uncovering valuable insights for both independent aftermarket participants and legacy OEMs foraying into the xEV space.



Research Highlights



Through extensive primary and secondary research, supplemented by an annual report study, the analyst has gathered several crucial data points that were subjected to rigorous analysis to yield rich qualitative insights on an aspect of Tesla’s automotive business that has not yet become a prominent subject of market research titles.

This study attempts to fill a gap in existing aftermarket research literature, thereby facilitating strategic decision-making by stakeholders in the EV aftermarket, in both the independent and OEM channels.



Key Issues Addressed

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Analysis of Tesla’s Aftersales Strategy

3. Tesla’s Burgeoning Vehicle Fleet – Historical Sales & Vehicles in Operation

4. Tesla Services & Other Segment Overview – Business Model Canvas and Discussion of Key Financial Metrics

5. Tesla’s Unique Approach to Vehicle Servicing – An Ultra-lean Company-owned & Operated Physical Service Network & a Rapidly Growing Mobile Service Fleet

6. Tesla’s Collision Repair Strategy – Repair Facility Formats & Usage-based Insurance Program

7. Tesla’s Pioneering Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Updates – Update Capabilities & Release Notes Analysis

8. Tesla’s Service Marketing Packages – Extended Service Agreements (ESAs) & Tesla Service Subscriptions

9. Additional Service Revenue Streams – Vehicle Accessories & Battery End-of-life Management

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnp8e8

