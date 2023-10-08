During Alexa's birthday sale, Amazon is offering huge savings on devices including Fire tablets.
If anybody on your holiday shopping list wants an Amazon Fire tablet, now is the time to buy one.
Amazon is offering savings of up to 50% on Fire tablets including Kids versions during the Alexa’s Birthday sale.
These deals are available through Monday, Nov. 7.
If you are looking for other Amazon Alexa devices – everything is on sale including Echo, Blink and Ring.
Amazon Fire tablets on sale for Alexa’s birthday, save big on Fire Kids, HD and Pro – PennLive
