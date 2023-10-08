Shiba Inu: BONE Surprises With 50% Gain in Millionaire Addresses – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Shiba Inu’s governance token, is seeing an interesting trend, witnessing growth in the number of its millionaire addresses. This is highlighted by data from the on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

The number of BONE millionaire addresses, particularly those that hold 10 million to 100 million BONE, has significantly increased over the past 30 days.

According to IntoTheBlock’s “Addresses by Holdings” statistic, the number of addresses that hold between 10 million and 100 million BONE increased by 50%.

The most growth has occurred in this address category over the last 30 days. In addition, this group of millionaire BONE addresses had the highest monthly growth in balance, up 46.53%.

A look at the composition of BONE addresses by holdings reflects 4.76% growth in addresses who own 1 million to 10 million BONE and 16.97% growth in addresses who own between 0 and 10 BONE.

BONE is the gas token of the Shiba Inu Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, which has now launched and is running smoothly. At the time of writing, Shibarium has reached 1,582,853 total transactions; 1,125,138 wallet addresses and 541,046 total blocks, per Shibariumscan.

Following the launch of Shibarium, BONE has reached a new high in terms of total addresses. BONE’s total addresses have constantly grown, reaching a new high of 192,760, according to IntoTheBlock data.

Shibarium validators stake BONE to produce blocks, validate and participate in the PoS consensus. Additionally, the number of BONE staked on Shibarium continues to rise, with the total amount of BONE staked on the Shibarium network currently standing at 26,138,403.

On the other hand, BONE’s price has yet to fully recover from the significant reductions it saw in August, when it closed the month down 18.36%. BONE is still trading below $1 and has gained 1.95% in the previous 24 hours to $0.95.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

