Star Wars Movies and TV Shows: The Full List of Release Dates – CNET

A new trailer for upcoming Star Wars series Andor on Monday revealed a new release date: The first three episodes will hit Disney Plus on Sept. 21.
Back in May, during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, we got a bunch of release details for other Disney Plus shows. However, most were release windows rather than hard dates.
Animated series Tales of the Jedi premieres on Disney Plus in fall, along with season 2 of animated series The Bad Batch.
Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions is returning for season 2 in spring 2023. Ahsoka, a spinoff of The Mandalorian starring Rosario Dawson, is set to hit Disney Plus in 2023.
Season 3 of The Mandalorian also got a release window: February 2023. There’s no exact day to put in the calendar just yet.
The Celebration also unveiled a brand-new show, a coming-of-age story starring Jude Law. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew doesn’t have a release window yet, but we do know it’s inspired by classic Stephen Spielberg movies.
The only upcoming movie that has a release date is Rogue Squadron. Production has been delayed, but the Dec. 22, 2023 hasn’t moved yet.
For more Star Wars movies and show release dates, take a gander at the calendar below.
