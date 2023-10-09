Tesla fired workers for criticizing Musk, company policies, say new … – Reuters.com

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake Acquire Licensing Rights

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has been accused of illegally firing two employees for their involvement in drafting letters critical of the company and its chief executive, Elon Musk.

The unidentified workers filed complaints with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last week claiming they were fired to discourage other Tesla employees from speaking up about their working conditions.

A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The workers were involved in discussions and drafting letters to be sent to company executives criticizing Tesla's alleged failure to enforce an anti-harassment policy and Musk's requirement that employees return to the office full time.

Tesla fired one of the workers in June after calling their efforts to organize discussions among employees "attacks" on the company, according to the complaint.

The second employee was allegedly fired days earlier for "false and unsubstantiated performance reasons" only a month after receiving a performance-based raise.

The workers filed the complaints anonymously through their lawyers, Laurie Burgess and Anne Shaver, to protect themselves from harassment, according to the filings.

Burgess and Shaver also represent eight former employees of SpaceX, Musk's rocket company, who filed NLRB complaints last month claiming they were fired for criticizing Musk and urging executives to make the firm's culture more inclusive. Tesla has not responded to those claims.

Complaints filed with the NLRB are investigated by agency lawyers, who then decide whether to issue formal complaints before administrative judges. Those judges' decisions can be reviewed by the five-member board, which can order companies to reinstate workers and give them backpay.

The cases are Tesla Inc, National Labor Relations Board, Nos. 32-CA-309022 and 32-CA-309008.

For the workers: Laurie Burgess of Burgess Law Offices and Anne Shaver of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Tesla: Not available

Read more:

Eight SpaceX employees say they were fired for speaking up against Elon Musk

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Diana Novak Jones

Andrew Goudsward

Sara Merken

Sara Merken

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source