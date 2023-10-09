Dogecoin Price Prediction as Elon Musk Says He Will Resign as … – Cryptonews

Dogecoin’s price experienced another sell-off this week after Elon Musk announced that he would resign as the CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds an appropriate replacement.

Musk has been leading the social media company since October and at the time of his announcement, Dogecoin’s price rallied by over 178% and reached a high of $0.1596. DOGE is now trading at around $0.074 and here’s where it’s heading next.

In recent years, Dogecoin’s price has become more sensitive to Musk’s tweets and comments. After announcing that he would be acquiring Twitter, Musk hinted that DOGE would be integrated into the platform, which was welcomed by the Dogecoin community. However, Twitter later announced that it was delaying the addition of cryptocurrency payments. Despite this, Dogecoin remains closely tied to Musk, who is a fan of the meme-based token.

Since taking over the top job at Twitter, Musk has been accused of neglecting his role at Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, where he is also the CEO. Tesla’s stock has plunged recently, toppling Musk from being the world’s richest man.

The business mogul says that he intends to focus on leading the software and server teams once he has found a replacement for him as CEO.

Dogecoin price is trading at $0.0741 after bears respected support at $0.0702. Analysts have predicted that the meme coin may drop to test a lower price level at $0.0573 if it confirms a break below $0.0702.

However, bullish momentum is gradually building, possibly bolstered by an incoming buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. Traders may wish to enter their long positions after the MACD (line in blue) makes a clear divergence above the signal line (in red).

It is important for investors to exercise caution when considering investments in the current market, as conditions are still uncertain following the collapse of FTX. Additionally, there are concerns about rising inflation and the potential for another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the global economy.

Therefore, Dogecoin must make a clean break above all the major moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red) and currently holds at $0.0839, the 100-day EMA (in blue) as seen at $0.0874 and the 200-day EMA (in purple) at $0.884. Moving toward and above $0.10 will require DOGE to trade above two consecutive falling trend lines (dotted and continuous lines).

As Dogecoin price struggles to find direction, large-volume holders appear to be digging into their pockets to fill their bags. On-chain data from Santiment shows addresses with 100,000 to 1,000,000 coins now hold 6% of the network’s total supply – the highest proportion in six months.

The increasing popularity of Dogecoin suggests that investors believe it has a long-term bullish outlook. If demand for DOGE continues to rise, it is possible that its price will start to gain momentum for a rally. This could potentially mean that Musk’s departure from Twitter as CEO will not have as big an impact on the price as some may believe.

It may take weeks, if not months, for Elon Musk to decide what he wants to do and as such, the future of DOGE also remains up in the air.

