How to Fix the “Server Stumbled” Microsoft Store Error in Windows … – MUO – MakeUseOf

Sometimes the Microsoft Store will claim the server stumbled when in reality it’s a setting on your PC that’s stopping it from doing its job.

Some Microsoft Store users have reported a “server stumbled” error on support forums. Those users have seen this error message within the Microsoft Store app: “The server stumbled… We all have bad days.” That error message usually has 0x80072F05, 0x80131500, or 0x80072ee7 codes.

This is yet another error that makes the Microsoft Store app unusable when users launch it. Does the same “server stumble” error message crash your Microsoft Store app? If that’s the case, this is how you can resolve that “server stumble” error in Windows 11 and 10.

The Windows Store App troubleshooter can resolve issues that stop the Microsoft Store app from working. Running that troubleshooter isn’t a surefire fix for every Microsoft Store error, but it’s worth a try.

These are the steps for running the Windows Store App troubleshooter in Windows:

The steps for opening the same troubleshooter in Windows 10 aren’t exactly the because of the Settings app’s different layout. You’ll need to click Update & Security > Troubleshoot > Additional Troubleshooters in Windows 10’s Settings app. Click Windows Store Apps to press a Run the troubleshooter button that opens that troubleshooting tool.

Date & time discrepancies on your PC can cause Microsoft Store connectivity issues like the “server stumbled” error to arise. Check the time zone you’ve got set matches up with your PC’s regional configuration. You can verify your PC’s time by selecting to sync its clock. This is how you can check the time configuration within Settings:

MS Store users have confirmed they’ve fixed the “server stumbled” error by starting or restarting the Windows Update service. The Windows Update service is linked with Microsoft Store. So, make sure that the update service is enabled and running as follows:

Restart Windows Update if you find that the service is already running with an Automatic startup set. You can do that by clicking Windows Update with your mouse’s right button and selecting Restart. Or select Stop and then Start within its properties window.

The Microsoft Store has a cache containing temporary, thumbnail, and log file data. A clogged-up cache with corrupted data can cause many MS Store issues. So, some users might need to reset (clear) that cache to fix the “server stumbled” error.

You can clear that cache by entering the WSreset.exe command as outlined in method two within our guide on how to reset the Microsoft Store.

Some users use a proxy server to mask their IP address, but doing sooften causes Microsoft Store connection errors. If you’ve got an intermediary proxy server enabled on your PC, disable it via Settings or the Control Panel.

Our guide on how to disable the proxy server settings on Windows provides step-by-step instructions for both methods.

The “server stumbled” error message highlights that the error could be linked to your PC’s DNS (Domain Name System) server. So, changing to a more reliable public server like Google DNS is a potential resolution that could feasibly work for some users.

It is indeed the case some users have confirmed setting a Google DNS fixed this error on their PCs. To do that, check out our article about how to change a DNS server, which also includes Google’s IPv4 addresses.

Third-party security software packages that incorporate antivirus shields and firewalls can interfere with MS Store’s network connection. The firewall components of security apps will more likely do so since they monitor inbound and outbound network traffic. So, try temporarily disabling a firewall within any third-party security installed on your PC before opening MS Store.

However, don’t rule out the possibility that an antivirus component of an installed third-party security app could also be causing the “server stumbled” error. You can usually disable an antivirus shield by right-clicking the security software’s system tray icon and selecting a turnoff option.

Should this troubleshooting method work, you don’t necessarily need to leave your security software disabled or uninstall it. Instead, add MS Store to the firewall’s allowed app list within your antivirus software. In addition, add that app to the antivirus component’s whitelist.

If you’re seeing a “server stumbled” error with 80072EFD or 80072EFF codes, you might need to enable some TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocol settings to resolve the issue. Enable TLS with the following steps:

Reregistering Microsoft Store will reset that app to its factory defaults. That’s a troubleshooting method worth trying if nothing else resolves the “server stumbled” error. You can apply this potential fix by executing a PowerShell command that generally reregisters pre-installed Windows apps.

Our article about reregistering Microsoft Store apps on Windows includes step-by-step instructions for executing that command.

Many users have stopped the “server stumbled” error crashing MS Store by applying the potential fixes outlined above. So, there’s a strong likelihood that one of those resolutions will get that issue sorted on your Windows 11/10 PC. Then you can get back to downloading and installing apps from Microsoft Store.

