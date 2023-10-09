The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain – Yahoo Finance

Geneva, Switzerland –News Direct– Chainwire

Today, the TRON ecosystem welcomes its first Real World Asset (RWA) product, stUSDT, which is operating through the decentralized platform JustLend. TRON founder and member of Huobi's global advisory board, Justin Sun, has voiced his belief that stUSDT will evolve into the crypto version of Alipay’s Yu’e Bao, a money market fund product offered by Alibaba. Sun is convinced that it will serve as a bridge connecting traditional markets to blockchain ecosystems while empowering crypto users with more options. From July 10 to August 10, 2023, the stUSDT platform is set to launch a welcome campaign offering an increased APY of up to 10% (normally expected to be around 5%) to enhance users’ first experience with RWAs on TRON. Users can also enjoy discounts on redemption fees of stUSDT from July 3 to August 10. Please refer to Medium for daily updates on the RWA fund allocation and rebases.

With a vast global user base and a $50 billion stablecoin market cap, stUSDT, a TRON-based RWA product, has sparked considerable industry excitement upon its introduction. It is primed to serve as a cornerstone for TRON's RWA endeavors and towards building a financial gateway that aims to empower 8 billion people worldwide.

TRON's RWA product unleashes new opportunities

Today, RWA is a popular concept in the crypto industry. The stUSDT platform is dedicated to narrowing the divide between retail and institutional investors while connecting the crypto realm with the real world. stUSDT ensures equal opportunities for all to invest in RWAs. This is the first endeavor in the TRON ecosystem to tokenize RWAs and introduce them to the community.

stUSDT, the TRON ecosystem's answer to stETH on the Lido protocol, is a decentralized token that serves as proof of investment in RWAs and its holders can earn passive incomes from real world assets. stUSDT introduces more decentralized and robust asset management mechanisms. The ultimate goal of stUSDT is to optimize return opportunities for on-chain users from real world assets. Launched by RWA DAO, stUSDT is operated by JustLend DAO under the custody agreement between the two parties. JustLend DAO boasts the highest TVL on TRON and ranks among the top DeFi projects. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USDT (over $46 billion) and a TVL second only to Ethereum, which will also drive the organic growth of stUSDT. The stUSDT team is confident to see an influx of new users and wider expansion of the TRON ecosystem at large.

Create the Web3 counterpart of Yu’e Bao, combining the physical world with Web3

Current market participants are consistently devoting time and effort to stay ahead of the curve regarding any new tech or product developments in the crypto sphere, and the sheer size of market expansion over the past few years speaks volumes. The inception of liquidity mining during the "DeFi Summer" of 2020 has given rise to a booming decentralized lending market. Back then, in the realm of USD-pegged stablecoins, a deposit rate of 10% was hardly a surprise. When the real world interest rates were low, liquidity gravitated towards on-chain DeFi lending markets.

However, with a shift in market trends, some real world assets have now regained a much stronger position. For example, the US Fed Funds Rate has surged past 5%, making the dollar a sought-after risk-free asset. Under this latest macroeconomic backdrop, the DeFi sector has its eyes on RWAs in an attempt to venture into new markets. In traditional finance, Yu’e Bao, Alipay's money market fund product, has become a handy investment vehicle. The TRON-based stUSDT is positioned as the Yu’e Bao of Web3, whose debut unveils a new chapter for the TRON ecosystem to potentially replicate the success story of Alipay. Just as Alipay cracked the market open with its payment services before expanding its user base with Yu’e Bao, TRON has solidified its leading position in Web3 on-chain payment infrastructure across the globe, before the ecosystem ventures to new heights via the launch of stUSDT.

Similar to Alipay’s Yu’e Bao, stUSDT enables users to engage with passive incomes and withdraw their assets at any time while enjoying the transparency, security, and immutability brought by blockchain technology. stUSDT provides a wide range of opportunities for users by connecting on-chain assets with real-world assets. Supported by TRON's robust ecosystem, the platform commits to a user-centric approach and serves as a dynamic bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. It is poised to attract a new mass of blockchain enthusiasts, further expanding the TRON DAO community. By further facilitating the integration of blockchain with traditional finance, stUSDT aims to propel the next stage of growth in the blockchain industry.

About stUSDT

The stUSDT.io platform is the first RWA platform on the TRON network, providing a secure and equitable channel for every blockchain user to engage with real world assets through decentralized smart contracts. Its goal is to establish a decentralized RWA investment and management mechanism, bringing real world assets into the TRON ecosystem.

The platform token of stUSDT.io, stUSDT, is a decentralized token that serves as proof of investment in real world assets, enabling its holders to earn passive incomes.

Sam Chang

contact@stusdt.io

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-first-real-world-asset-product-stusdt-launches-on-the-tron-blockchain-292789576

Investors hoping to unwind on Columbus Day should think again. The holiday, which falls on Oct. 9 this year and is observed annually on the second Monday of October, comes after a rocky week for the stock market. Bond yields rose to highs not seen since the early 2000s amid concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to be hawkish and raise interest rates later this year.

A House panel has passed a bill that would temporarily expand the standard tax deduction used by the majority of taxpayers by $2,000 per person for the next two years. The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act (H.R.3936) recently approved by … Continue reading → The post Temporary Tax Plan Could Boost Your Standard Deduction By Up to $4,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The Federal Reserve will hold its penultimate FOMC meeting on October 31-November 1, and the odds that they’ll institute another interest rate hike have just jumped. The September jobs report came in, showing employment levels far above the forecast – 336,000 new jobs in the month, compared to the 170,000 expected – and that means increased inflationary pressures. Analysts now put the odds of a quarter-percent rate hike at 29%. The messages here are mixed. The jobs numbers look good – but increa

Even almost four decades later, it remains an event scarred into the memory of the financial markets. After a violent storm had ripped across the country, knocking down trees and shuttering roads, trading systems that still relied on brokers shouting at each other across open floors had closed early for the weekend as the damage was cleared up.

Most of 2023 has been defined by the big tech stocks driving bullish sentiment and overcoming 2022’s bear market. That said, since about halfway through the summer, the bull market has been on pause with the prospect of interest rates remaining high for longer than expected, among other macro factors, putting a dampener on proceedings. Still, going by the past week’s performance, there are signs the bulls’ charge is about to resume in earnest. In fact, with Q3 earnings season about to commence,

Exxon and Chevron shares rise after a surge in oil prices following the weekend attack on Israel from Hamas, Lockheed and other defense stocks jump following the attack, and Mirati Therapeutics falls after Bristol Myers agrees to buy the oncology developer in a deal valued at up to $5.8 billion.

Since my June forecast for $100 billion in sales, estimates have risen another 50% to $80B

The prospect of a full-blown war in the Middle East added a dose of geopolitical risk to the interest-rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.

Law-enforcement personnel and retailers put more resources toward investigating resale operations that they say are built on stolen goods.

It sounds like United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is still looking for more from the Detroit Three.

The U.S Department of Justice wants the judge overseeing its case against Sam Bankman-Fried to block the defense team from introducing any evidence that his stake in artificial intelligence company Anthropic will benefit FTX creditors after the company's recent fundraise.

Younger investors have brushed off the market losses of 2022. Many older investors have not

Yes, the housing market has cooled. But there’s wide agreement among experts about one thing.

Maybe it's time to dabble in tech stocks following a steep rates-driven sell-off.

One of Wall Street’s favorite recession predictors—an inverted yield curve—is getting less inverted, but that isn’t all good news for investors. Since July 2022, the chart plotting interest rates on U.S. Treasuries of different maturities has been downward sloping—with yields on shorter-term bills and notes exceeding those on longer-term securities—known as an inversion of the yield curve. There is generally more inflation and interest-rate uncertainty over the long term than in the short term, so bond investors tend to demand a higher yield to lend for longer.

A family limited partnership (FLP) is a complex structure that serves a strategic purpose for individuals desiring to manage and protect family assets, limit liability and potentially secure tax benefits. This article targets families interested in estate planning, providing a comprehensive understanding of how FLPs function, their advantages and disadvantages, as well as tips on […] The post What Is a Family Limited Partnership? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Mirati Therapeutics in a transaction that values the oncology developer at up to $5.8 billion, the latest example of a drugmaker targeting deals to replenish revenue as top-selling products face competition from generics. The biopharmaceutical company on Sunday said that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mirati under which it would pay $58.00 per share in cash. Mirati shares last traded at $60.20.

Edgar Wachenheim III’s Greenhaven Associates sold Bank of America stock to allocate more money into Citigroup, whose “quality is much better than its reputation.”

TSLA stock moved into a buy area despite weak deliveries and new price cuts. BYD is poised to seize the all-electric BEV crown.

(Bloomberg) — Oil surged after Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel raised fears of a wider conflict. Investors avoided traditionally risky assets such as stocks and instead bought gold, bonds and the dollar.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Over 1,100 Dead; US Sends Warships to RegionIsrael Latest: Over 1,100 Dead as Conflict Hits Oil and ShekelOil Surges as Israel Conflict Reignites Middle East VolatilityAs Israel-Hamas War Rages, Oil Traders Focus on IranIsraelis Taken Hostage Were Ripped

source