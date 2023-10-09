Amazon to Hire Departing Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg's The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.

The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

If a green pivot is to happen, power grids must become “supergrids,” continent-spanning networks that can move green energy thousands of miles. The technology is here, but politics may stand in the way.

Labour's Israel Response

Olive Oil’s Dizzying Rally to Last for Another Year, EU Says

IMF Sees $6.3 Billion Zambia Debt Deal ‘Imminent’

BlackRock’s Hildebrand Wants IMF to Address New Economic Reality

Hungary Faces Budget Pressure Even After Deficit Narrows

Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Will Stop Small Boat Journeys, UK Says

Schaeffler Makes €3.6 Billion Vitesco Bid to Fill Gap in EVs

India Demands E-Scooter Makers Return $60 Million Aid for Using China Parts

US Lets Samsung, SK Hynix Expand Giant Chip Plants in China

Afghanistan’s Viral Supercar Makes Global Debut at Doha Show

G-7 Plans to Ask AI Companies to Agree to Watermarks, Audits

TSMC Sales Fell Less Than Feared as AI Demand Offsets Slump

US Warns EU’s Landmark AI Policy Will Only Benefit Big Tech

Nine Americans Killed in Attack on Israel, State Department Says

UK’s Labour Vows to Ban Bonuses for Water Bosses Dumping Sewage

Lessons in London Property From Sam Bankman-Fried

Quant Hedge Fund Two Sigma Accuses Employee of Misconduct That Cost Clients Money

Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

Ferrari Boss Takes Prototype of Debut Electric Model for a Spin

Two Full-Time Jobs? That’s a Remote Work Myth

American Indians Need Equal Access to Homeownership

David Einhorn Profits From German Billionaire Misery

The Free-Money Experiment Is Over

Native Art Is a $1.5 Billion Market Plagued With Problems

Despite Backlash, Companies Still Benefit From Being Pro-LGBTQ

Goldin Awarded Economics Nobel Prize for Gender-Gap Work

Why Australia Plans an Indigenous ‘Voice’ Referendum

Tesla Prices Now Rival Average US Cars After Billions in Cuts

Mexico’s Pacific Coast Braces for Rain, Mudslides: Weather Watch

When the Paris 2024 Olympics Threaten a French Institution

Notre-Dame Cathedral’s Reopening Is Set for 2024 as Its Spire Emerges From Rubble

The Quest for the Low-Budget Park

Crypto Venture Funding Drops 63% in Run-Up to FTX Trial

SBF Faces Caroline Ellison’s Star Witness Testimony in Second Week of FTX Fraud Trial

Huobi, KuCoin Among Crypto Firms Added to UK Watchdog’s Warning List

Panos Panay

Amazon.com Inc. is hiring Microsoft Corp. ’s product chief to run the division responsible for the voice-activated Alexa assistant and Echo smart speakers, according to people familiar with the situation.

Panos Panay , an almost 20-year veteran who led Microsoft’s Windows team and was central to the company’s hardware push with its Surface computers, said Monday he’s leaving the technology giant.

source