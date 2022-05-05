Apple Foldable iPhone Launch In 2023, iPhone 14 Leaks Out – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

Apple foldable iPhone launch is said to happen in 2023, suggests popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The foldable iPhone is expected to come with an 8-inch WQD+ flexible OLED Samsung Display with a silver nanowire touch solution to stand through multiple folds offering a rollable screen. It can be folded from medium to large sizes with a very durable form factor. Previously leaked renders said that the upcoming foldable iPhone is said to come with a 7.5 to 8 inch display, tipped to be ready with two prototypes in a book-like shape.

Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant could soon launch a foldable device with a 7.5 to 8 inch display in 2023. MacRumors also reported that a 2023 launch is expected for the foldable iPhone.

Apple has repeatedly been leaked to be working on a foldable device since 2016, and the rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have been there. Apple Foldable iPhone will come with a similar folding display as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The same report also claimed that the company may discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones due to poor sales.

Also, recently Apple was spotted to be working on a few designs one can’t even imagine. USPTO published 77 patent filings which were granted to Apple in the previous week, and it leaked out what the Cupertino based tech giant plans to do in the coming few years including a new MacBook, different displays for iPhone (probably iPhone 14) and some iPad designs.

PatentlyApple reported that the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) published 77 patent filings granted to Apple last month.

The interesting patents included an iPad or iPhone with a second display on the back, something we could never imagine Apple doing.

For Mac, the company may abandon the Touch Bar entirely later this year or a new Touch Bar (as seen in one of the patents) with a curved display.

For 2021, Apple has a lot already planned for iPhone 13 series. The upcoming iPhones might get the much-awaited upgrades finally this year as an always-On Display, no notch, wide angle sensors on all the models, quad camera system and upto 1TB of onboard storage.

A recent leak from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach revealed the Always-On Display functionality for iPhone 13 series. The leak hints at a 120Hz LTPO display by Samsung, (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays. So, users will be able to receive notifications and check battery percentage, time and other relevant information on display at all times.

