Logitech Folio Touch – Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro … – Logitech

Type, view, sketch, and read with Folio Touch, the incredibly versatile keyboard case with trackpad for iPad Pro and iPad Air. Use your iPad® in whole new ways thanks to an adjustable kickstand, foldable keyboard, and a high-precision trackpad for greater control in your favorite apps.

Utilize the high-precision trackpad to increase your productivity in apps like Notes, Pages®, Numbers®, and Keynote®. Highlight spreadsheet cells, copy words, and edit emails on your iPad quicker than ever before.

The large trackpad supports all the multi-touch gestures you already know like swipe, scroll, switch apps, and more. Multi-touch gestures help you complete tasks fast and maximize your productivity.

Backlit keys automatically adjust to your current environment. If you need more or less light, key brightness levels are adjustable on the keyboard so you can keep working late into the night or in other low light environments.*

* To enjoy the automatic backlighting feature, update to iPadOS® 13.6.

Logitech crafts high-quality, award-winning keyboards—it’s how we’ve sold over 400 million of them. And we’ve poured all that experience into Folio Touch. The laptop-like keyboard features large, comfortable keys that deliver the perfect bounce every time for fast, accurate typing.

Forget hunting around the screen or in menus to perform simple actions—Folio Touch features a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to popular functions including volume and media controls, brightness levels, and more.

1 – Home: go to home screen

2 – Screen Brightness: adjusts brightness down or up

3 – Onscreen Keyboard: shows/hides the onscreen keyboard

4 – Search: brings up iPadOS search field

5 – Key Brightness: adjusts key backlighting down or up

6 – Media Controls: Back, Play/Pause, Forward

7 – Volume Controls: Mute, Volume down, Volume up

8 – Screen on/off: locks iPad screen

Folio Touch has four use modes to help you accomplish any task.

Type comfortably and accurately with large, well-spaced backlit keys.

Fold the keyboard and kickstand back, and you’re ready to watch movies and shows.

Push the screen to a lower angle for sketch mode, perfect for drawing or taking notes with a digital pencil.

Enjoy hours of e-books and articles in a true read mode with nothing between you and your beautiful iPad screen.

Adjustable kickstand with 40° of viewing angles ensures you always have a good view whether you’re sketching a diagram or watching your favorite show. A sturdy mechanical hinge holds the kickstand firmly in place, even with strong tapping.

When you don’t need to type, the foldable keyboard moves out of sight for true sketch and view modes with nothing between you and your gorgeous iPad screen.

Folio Touch was designed to look and feel like a natural extension of your iPad. The clean design and smooth woven outer fabric blend so seamlessly with the aesthetics of your iPad, you’ll wonder how you ever went without it.

Instantly pairs with your iPad via the Smart Connector. And batteries aren’t included, because you’ll never need them—power for Folio Touch is sourced directly from iPad.

Looking for total protection? Look no more. A sturdy case with a secure magnetic latch meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G) and keeps the front, back, and corners of your iPad Pro protected from bumps and scratches.

Constantly misplacing your Logitech Crayon? Folio Touch has you covered. A built-in storage space keeps your Logitech Crayon secured and always in reach when you need it.

Need a quick power boost for your Apple Pencil? Folio Touch was designed with an open side so you can keep your iPad case on while you charge your Apple Pencil.

Simply open Folio Touch to wake your iPad and keyboard, and close it to put them both to sleep.

Get easy access to bug fixes, firmware updates, and more with the Logitech Control app.Works with Folio Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd gen). Compatibility with Folio Touch for iPad Air (4th gen) coming soon.

If you need help, our Customer Care team is happy to help. Learn more about our product warranties.

Apple Pencil, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPadOS, Keynote, Multi-touch, Numbers, and Pages are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

