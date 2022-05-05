DAZN named Apple TV App of the Year in 2021 App Store Awards – dazn.com

DAZN has been named the Apple TV App of the Year in the tech giant’s 2021 App Store Awards, which recognises the 15 best apps and games across Apple’s various devices this year.

This year’s best apps and games offered extraordinary experiences across Apple devices, and DAZN joins apps such as Craft, LumaFusion and Toca Life World in receiving distinction in this year’s awards.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

For more than a decade, Apple has honored the best apps and games at the end of each year. To acknowledge the impact of the winning developer teams, last year, Apple designers began a tradition of celebration through meticulous craftsmanship with physical App Store awards for each winner.

Inspired by the signature blue App Store icon, each award reveals the App Store logo set into the 100 percent recycled aluminium used to make Apple products, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.

"To have been selected as the best app in the world in a year where so many of the world’s leading media and technology companies have been launching their OTT video services and apps for the first time is an incredible testament to the innovation and skill of our product, technology, operations and partnership teams," said Ben King, DAZN's Chief Subscription Officer.

