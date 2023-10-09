Breaking News – Prime Video Releases Seven New Character … – The Futon Critic

Prime Video Releases Seven New Character Posters for “The Wheel of Time”

The first three episodes of Season Two will premiere globally on September 1



CULVER CITY, California – August 16, 2023 – Prime Video is giving fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated second season of the Amazon Original series – The Wheel of Time. A new set of character posters have been released today that give new details and an up-close look at many of the beloved returning characters, as well as some intriguing newcomers. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which make up one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with over 90 million copies sold.

Earlier today, @TheWheelOfTime socials teased out the posters one by one, every 30 minutes, across global Prime Video Twitter handles to excite fans. The teases included clues that the fans needed to unlock, and upon providing the correct answer, each character poster was individually revealed by @TheWheelOfTime account.

The posters are the latest iteration of #WOTWednesdays, which also included last week’s exciting look into the creation of the series’ menacing Trollocs, and the reveal of the Season Two cold open the week before, and give fans another taste of what to expect this season, teasing potential easter eggs in the character pairings and costumes, and spotlighting the power and magic so central to this season’s battles between light and shadow.

The posters feature the following pairs:

· The heart of the series, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who, after her loss of magical abilities, will both struggle to adjust to their new relationship.

· The Dragon Reborn, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now trying to survive independently to protect his friends after last season’s face-off against the Dark One, and Selene (Natasha O’Keeffe), an innkeeper from Cairhien, with whom he has made a connection.

· Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), the strong-willed Wisdom from Two Rivers, and ruthless Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah.

· Aes Sedai-in-training Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden) and her White Tower classmate, new character Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), the daughter heir of Andor, who is beginning her magical journey.

· Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), who this season will struggle with his identity outside of Two Rivers, and newcomer Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

· Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery this season, and bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern that show her the future.

· Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the Forsaken and the human embodiment of the Dark One’s evil, and, new for season two, High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), an imposing Seanchan noblewoman from a distant land.

Season Two of The Wheel of Time will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with the first three new episodes debuting on September 1. The second season was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

About The Wheel of Time

In the Amazon Original series The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn – a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Sanaa Hamri (Empire, Lovestruck), and Amanda Kate Shuman (The Blacklist) also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike and Dave Hill (Game of Thrones) also serve as co-executive producers, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

