How to turn an old tablet into a second PC monitor for free – PCWorld

If you’re used to working with multiple computer monitors at your desk, traveling with a laptop can be tough. Suddenly, you’re back to the single-screen lifestyle, and on a cramped laptop display to boot. Fortunately, though, there’s a free way to use old iPads, Android tablets, or even other laptops as extra monitors for your Windows PC.

The solution is a utility called Spacedesk. It may not be the only multi-monitor software out there, but it’s the most versatile free option I’ve found so far.

Spacedesk consists of two parts:

The server connection works over Wi-Fi. Once you’ve installed the Driver software, open the Viewer app. Spacedesk should recognize your computer automatically if it’s on the same Wi-Fi network, so you can select it and launch second-screen mode.

By default, Spacedesk doesn’t scale up any display elements, which can make things look too small on your extra screen.

To fix this, head to Windows Settings > System > Display, select your new display from the list of monitors, then try adjusting both the display resolution and scaling to a more comfortable level.

Also, note that by default, the Spacedesk Driver will always launch when your computer boots up. To change this, right-click on Spacedesk’s taskbar icon, select “Spacedesk driver console,” then uncheck the box that says “Automatic Start at System Boot Time.”

Make sure to configure your monitors in Windows as well. Head to Settings > System > Display, and you’ll see a layout of all your screens, which you can drag and drop to reflect their actual positioning at your desk. Now you can move your mouse in the direction of your additional screens, and they’ll be right where you expect them.

In the Viewer app, you can also click the Gear icon and select Settings for additional options, including screen resolution and quality.

Unfortunately, Spacedesk only supports wired USB connections on Android devices, and the company has indicated that this may become a premium feature in the future. But even over a wireless connection, Spacedesk is good enough for referencing emails, documents, or team chats alongside your main windows. It also has no issues playing video in sync with system audio.

Luna Display has a dedicated dongle for connecting with an iPad.

If you’re interested in exploring more multi-monitor apps, here are a few to consider:

For most people, though, Spacedesk is a great free option for those times when a single screen won’t suffice.

