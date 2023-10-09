Last week, Ethereum ETPs saw the largest single week of outflows … – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

Most altcoin exchange-traded projects have seen inflows year-to-date while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs have both seen outflows during the same period.

Over the past week, $36 million flew out of Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded products (ETPs), according to CoinShares data. This outflow of funds from Ethereum ETPs was the largest observed in a single week since the Merge in September 2022.

This outflow of funds from Ethereum ETPs was the largest observed in a single week since the Merge in September 2022, a significant event in Ethereum's history that involved the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

ETPs are investment products that provide exposure to the price movements of Ethereum or other digital assets.

Despite the outflows, however, Ethereum ETPs fared better compared to Bitcoin (BTC) investment products. The outflows from Ethereum ETPs represented only 0.6% of assets under management (AUM).

Bitcoin ETPs continued to lose funds for the 8th consecutive week. Bitcoin ETP outflows reached $52 million, bringing the total outflow over 8 weeks to $254 million, representing 1.2% of AUM. Short-Bitcoin ETPs lost $1.1 million, while its 7-week outflows equaled 44% of assets under management, the data shows.

Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP), and Solana (SOL) ETPs saw minor inflows over the past week, the data indicates. Polygon (MATIC), however, saw outflows during the period. Overall, most major altcoins (except Tron) have seen inflows year-to-date, while Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen outflows.

Overall, digital asset investment products saw outflows worth $88 million last week. The total outflows over the past 8 weeks reached $417 million, per the data. Between April and June of 2022, digital asset investment products saw outflows for 12 consecutive weeks.

Explaining the reason behind the consecutive weeks of outflows from digital asset investment products, CoinShares noted:

“We believe, like last year, that this is monetary policy related, with currently no clear end in sight to interest rate rises, leaving investors cautious.”

