Cardano News: ADA Price Surge While Altcoins Shrink; Here’s Why – CoinGape

Cardano News: The digital asset market registered a marginal surge on Thursday after witnessing a massive recovery rally over the past day. However, Cardano (ADA) has turned out to be printing green indexes when the other altcoins registered a decline all over the market.

Also Read: Hong Kong Regulator To Release Crypto Exchange Rules; Will US SEC Follow?

Cardano Price witnessed a sudden spike flashing bullish sentiments amid the recent market dump. ADA trading at an average price of $0.382 registered a massive surge which led ADA price to trade at $0.411. Cardano price spiked by more than 3% in the last 24 hours. ADA is trading at an average price of $0.407, at the press time.

As per the data, its 24 hour trading volume jumped by a whopping 106% to stand at $533 million. However, Cardano has turned out to be the biggest gainer among the top 10 cryptos over the past 30 days. ADA price jumped by over 15% in the last 30 days, while Bitcoin price is up by just 3%. Read More Cardano News Here…



Also Read: US House Investigating Potential Operation Choke Point 2.0 To De-Bank Crypto

In the latest post, Cardano Foundation invited all stake pool operators (SPOs) to take part in an on-chain poll experiment. It is reported that this will help in shaping the future of Cardano.

The Cardano Foundation has named the on-chain poll for SPOs as Voltaire. It is being explained as the transition to a fully decentralized and self-sustaining network. However, at the time of completion of implementation, polls will be put to the consideration of delegated representatives (DReps). This will have an influence proportional to the amount of support they received.

Breaking: OKX Brings “Bitcoin Ordinals” To Its Wallet and NFT Marketplace

Bitcoin Bull Run Imminent? Hong Kong Central Bank Issues Crypto Advisory For Banks

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source