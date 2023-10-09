Motorola Razr 2023 launching with thinner display bezels and a … – Notebookcheck.net

Evan Blass and The Tech Outlook have shared marketing materials claiming to be of the Razr (2023), Motorola’s next foldable smartphone. Based on the images that emerged so far, Motorola will shake up the revitalised Razr series again, with the Razr (2022) bearing little resemblance to the Razr 5G. For reference, while we praised the Razr (2022) as a smartphone that was suitable for everyday use, it also offered comparatively short battery life, lacked wireless charging and throttled heavily in our tests.
It remains to be seen whether Motorola has improved the Razr (2023) in any of these areas. However, the leaked marketing images confirm that the handset will have a significantly larger cover display than its predecessor, which measured 2.7-inches across. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 1.9-inch cover display, while Oppo blessed the Find N2 Flip with a 3.26-inch equivalent. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Z Flip5 with an even larger cover display than the one found in the Find N2 Flip.
Apparently, Motorola will cover almost the entire upper half of the outer shell on the Razr (2023) with a cover display. As Blass’ and The Tech Outlook’s images show, Motorola has included three punch holes, two for cameras and a third for an LED flash module. Primarily, the Razr (2023) will use its cover display for widgets, as well as incoming notifications. The Razr (2023) will retain its predecessor’s ability to run apps on the cover display too, which should be even easier this time around.
This year’s Razr will also feature slimmer bezels surrounding its interior display. The size of the device’s cover display may reduce the amount of time spent using its foldable display, though. Pricing and availability has not leaked yet. The Razr (2022) arrived in August, but the appearance of marketing renders implies that Motorola will bring the Razer (2023) to market this side of the summer.
The Tech Outlook & @evleaks
